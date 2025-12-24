7 Car Problems That Start Small and Get Expensive Fast, According to a Mechanic

Mechanics warn these common car issues often seem minor at first but can turn into costly repairs.

If there is something wrong with your car, you should fix it immediately. According to most mechanics and auto repair experts, the most significant and expensive fixes often begin as minor issues that go unnoticed or are ignored. There are signs to watch for that may indicate an issue that could worsen over time. Here are 7 car problems mechanics say start small and get expensive fast.

1 Coolant Leaks

Ryan Salata, Marketing Director of Specialty Auto Parts USA, Inc., calls coolant leaks the “silent killer” of cars. “A small leak from a water pump or radiator hose can often be fixed for around $200. Neglect it for 6 months, and you could be in for a costly overheating incident with repair bills exceeding $4500,” he says. “Customers may see a small puddle, and they believe that they can keep an eye on it and maybe add some coolant. Three months later, they might find themselves with a broken car emitting steam and an alarmingly high temperature. One man ignored an $150 leak from the truck’s thermostat for eight months—result: A blown head gasket and $3,200 in repairs.

2 A Failing Radiator Cap or Hose

Radiator caps and hoses are low-maintenance, but there’s no warning until one fails. “Small leaks are easy to ignore because everything seems all right; however, modern cooling systems fight off problems that aren’t noticed until failure. If you are refilling coolant more than once a year, you are leaking. It’s essential to catch this early: For $200 spent now, you can avoid thousands in future repairs,” says Salata.

3 An Oil Leak

Paul Knoll, Sr. Marketing Director at American Muscle, maintains that a small oil leak can lead to significant problems. “Typically, the source of the problem begins as a wet spot in the driveway or a smell of burning oil in the hood area. Initially, it may not be a cause for concern. However, if the oil drips out slowly enough not to affect the level, enough will seep out to increase friction in the engine, eventually causing it to fail due to overheating, which can lead to other issues. A repair to the gasket, which might have cost only a few dollars, could now cost thousands,” he says.

RELATED: The #1 Car Mechanics Recommend the Most.

4 Worn Down Break Pads

Brake pads could be designed to emit an adequate warning signal when they need to be replaced, typically through squeaking or grinding noises, or by reduced braking performance. “Most people do not pay attention to noise or the need to replace the brakes because, in the end, the cars can stop on time. Once the brake pads fail, the rotors and calipers are also damaged,” says Knoll.

5 Suspension and Steering Issues

Problems with car suspension and steering components typically begin with a clicking sound, uneven tire wear, and a loose steering wheel. “Given that the car is functional, the owners will take time to address the issues. Worn components of the suspension would, with time, cause strain on the tires as well as the elements of the steering system,” says Knoll.

6 The Check Engine Light

The check engine light often unsettles motorists or is ignored. “It has often been activated due to a problem, such as an inefficient sensor or an emissions issue. It is essential to investigate further because a serious problem may be masked by the check engine light, which could lead to significantly higher repair costs,” says Knoll.

7 Failed Battery Charging System

A failed battery charging system typically manifests as a slow crank and dim lights. “This problem often leaves the motorist stranded with a broken and expensive system, when the charging system can be fixed at a fraction of the cost,” says Knoll.