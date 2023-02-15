Resurfaced Video Shows Cameron Diaz Being Forcibly Kissed at Awards Show

It's a moment that's hard to imagine happening at an award show today, but when this happened in 1995, the audience just laughed and moved on. While the two were presenting the award for Best Kiss at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, singer Chris Isaak kissed Cameron Diaz despite her trying to stop him. Recently, the video resurfaced online and people were shocked to see what went down.

This isn't the only example of a forced or unwanted kiss happening onstage at an award show— one very famous instance took place at the 2003 Academy Awards. Read on to find out more about what happened between Diaz and Isaak and how attitudes towards these "spontaneous" moments have changed.

Isaak kissed Diaz while they were presenting.

A video from the 1995 MTV Movie Awards uploaded to YouTube shows Isaak and Diaz presenting the award for Best Kiss. It starts out as scripted, but when Diaz says, "Sweet nothings are whispered, drinks are purchased," Isaak grabs her and tries to kiss her.

Diaz continues with her line, "And on the director's say-so" while attempting to move away from Isaak, but he continues pulling her towards him. She repeats the line two more times, emphasizing on the last one, "And on the director's say-so!"

Isaak says, "Excuse me. Come on, baby," then finally manages to put his lips on Diaz's. He turns back to the podium and says, "I knew you'd come around." Diaz laughs awkwardly and gets back to the task at hand, saying, "Anyhow, the best kiss nominees are…"

The moment resurfaced online.

The video clip circulated on TikTok at the end of 2022 with some users of the social media app pointing out that there would have been more of an outcry if it happened today.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On Twitter, one user wrote, "Yeah that clip of Cameron Diaz trying to avoid Chris Isaak at the MTV Movie Awards in 1995 gives me hives." Another said, "In the '90s, it was 'cool' for guys to go on stage at awards shows & forcibly kiss women without a word of warning. Chris Isaak did it to Cameron Diaz, Jim [Carrey] did it to Alicia Silverstone, Adrien Brody did it to Halle Berry, & I don't know who else…"

Some believe Carrey tried to get back at Isaak.

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly—who were dating at the time—won the award for Best Kiss for Dumb and Dumber. Carrey and Diaz had previously starred opposite one another in The Mask. When Carrey took to the stage to accept the award, it appears that he may have kissed Isaak, though the camera doesn't catch their full interaction. Afterward, Isaak looks somewhat uncomfortable. It's been interpreted by some as Carrey avenging Diaz.

Carrey had his own moment resurface, however.

Regardless of what happened at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, Carry had a similar situation of his own at the same award show two years later. After presenter Alicia Silverstone announced that he won the award for Best Comedic Performance, Carrey grabbed the Clueless star's face and kissed her. According to The Independent, it was reported at the time that Carrey then apologized to Silverstone backstage.

The video of Carrey and Silverstone resurfaced after Carrey spoke out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars. Carrey said in an interview with Gayle King that it was "selfish," and some found his words to be hypocritical considering his behavior in 1997.

The most famous unwanted award show kiss happened at the Oscars.

At the 2003 Oscars, Halle Berry presented the award for Best Actor to Adrien Brody for The Pianist. He took the stage and immediately took hold of the actor and kissed her.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2017, Berry said, "No, that was not planned. I knew nothing about it. I was like, What the [expletive] is happening right now? That is what was going through my mind. Because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just [expletive] went with it. But I was like, What the [expletive] is going on right now?"