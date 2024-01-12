Entertainment

Sofía Vergara Slams Interviewer for Mocking Her Accent

The host of a Spanish talk show poked fun at the Modern Family star's English.

By Lia Beck
January 12, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Lia Beck
January 12, 2024

Sofía Vergara didn't let it slide when a Spanish interviewer mocked her accent during a recent appearance on his talk show. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Vergara appeared on El Hormiguero to promote her new Netflix series, Griselda. But, during their conversation, comedian and host Pablo Motos made fun of Vergara's Colombian accent, prompting her to take him to task for his offensive comments live on stage.

RELATED: Trump Says He Loves Air Force One—Here's How Harrison Ford Responded.

On the Spanish-language show, Vergara mentioned her long-running TV series Modern Family, which ended in 2020 after 11 seasons. After she said the show's title, Motos asked, "How do you say Modern Family?" To this Vergara shot back, "It sounds wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me?"

The 51-year-old star didn't stop there, going on to point out the accolades she received for her performance as Gloria on the sitcom. "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States, sorry?" she asked Motos. "How many times were you nominated for Golden Globes, sorry?" According to The Independent, Motos then said, "The Golden Globes are minor awards, they don't matter to me a bit."

For the record, Vergara was nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes during Modern Family's run. She was also nominated three times for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and she and the rest of the Modern Family cast took home SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series four times.

Motos and Vergara both posted about her appearance on El Hormiguero on social media. Motos shared a video of them dancing backstage and a different clip from their interview next to which he wrote, "The best jokes are the ones you don't expect. Great @sofiavergara." On her Instagram account, Vergara posted screenshots from the interview and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for inviting me!!!!"

On her post, Vergara received messages from supportive fans—including ones who live in Spain—who praised her response to Motos. One commenter called the comedian "one of the worst hosts [they] have ever seen …. in many cases offensive and disrespectful towards guests." Another wrote, "Good thing you finally put that character in his place!!! So much elegance, so much truth!!!" One follower commented, "He was coming for you and you beat him."

Vergara has addressed her accented English and why she thought it might hold her back in Hollywood. When she accepted the award for Favorite Comedic TV Actress at the People's Choice Awards in 2017, she said, "I never in a million years thought that with this ridiculous accent I was ever going to be able to be a part of something so successful, something so loved by all of you like Modern Family."

The Hot Pursuit star has also joked about it as well. Ellen DeGeneres was accused of offending Vergara when she appeared on her daytime show, but, Vergara defended the host on X (formerly Twitter). In 2020, she reposted a clip from the show and wrote, "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • CVS Pharmacy located inside a Target store; CVS Health acquired Target Corporation's pharmacy and retail clinic businesses
    CVS Pharmacy located inside a Target store; CVS Health acquired Target Corporation's pharmacy and retail clinic businesses
    Smarter Living

    CVS Is Closing Dozens of Pharmacies

    The closures start next month.

  • purina pro plan food
    purina pro plan food
    Smarter Living

    Is Purina Making Dogs and Cats Sick?

    We're fact-checking the viral claims.

  • Citrus Heights, California, USA - July 18,2023: High sun over Walmart Supercenter in California. Walmart is an American public multinational corporation that runs chains of large discount department stores and warehouse stores.
    Citrus Heights, California, USA - July 18,2023: High sun over Walmart Supercenter in California. Walmart is an American public multinational corporation that runs chains of large discount department stores and warehouse stores.
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Is Closing 2 Locations

    They're the first closures of the year.

  • screenshot of tiktok video showing pink slime ring around shower drain
    screenshot of tiktok video showing pink slime ring around shower drain
    Smarter Living

    "Pink Slime" in Your Shower Can Cause UTIs

    Heed one doctor's urgent warning.

  • Woman suffering from bad headache or migraine. Appointment with doctor in office room. Sick and unwell lady with stress, trauma or burnout. Young patient in pain holding head with hands. Medical visit
    Woman suffering from bad headache or migraine. Appointment with doctor in office room. Sick and unwell lady with stress, trauma or burnout. Young patient in pain holding head with hands. Medical visit
    Wellness

    JN.1 COVID Patients Present With These Symptoms

    Doctors say there are two specific signs first.

  • T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023
    T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023
    Entertainment

    T.J. Holmes Was Having 18 Drinks a Day

    The former "GMA" host is now tackling Dry January.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.