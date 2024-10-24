Struggling to Save Money? Try These Top Budgeting Secrets From a Pro

Does your paycheck vanish before you can say "savings"? You're not alone. With the cost of living on the rise, many Americans are finding it harder to make ends meet. But there's hope. Andrea Woroch, a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert , is here to help you master the art of smart budgeting. Her practical tips can help you plug spending leaks, crush debt, and boost your savings.

Review and Plug Budget Leaks iStock Start by examining your monthly expenses. Woroch advises, "You could be wasting money without realizing the bills you pay each month, which could look like unused services, forgotten subscriptions, expired promos, missed competitor deals, overlooked bundled offers, and so forth. Spending time going through your recurring expenses can help you identify potential spending leaks so you can make adjustments to help you save." She recommends, "Begin by combing through each bill and look for potential savings. Look for any unnecessary services, such as premium movie channels in your cable package that you don't watch, and cancel them. Inquire about new promos if a recent deal expired and call around to competitors to see if you can save by switching." Woroch suggests using apps like BillShark or TrueBill to help negotiate your bills.

Transfer Credit Card Balances iStock With credit card interest rates at an all-time high, carrying a balance can be a major drain on your finances. Woroch explains, "Credit card interest rates have hit an all-time high, making it more expensive than ever to carry a balance. Carrying a revolving balance will drain your bank account and keep you from saving." She recommends considering a balance transfer card: "Balance transfer cards offer up to 21 months to pay down balances without interest fees piling up. This means your entire payment goes towards reducing your debt so you pay it off faster and save more over time." Woroch advises, "Just make sure to compare options to find the one with the longest no-interest period at sites like CardRates.com . The sooner you pay down your credit card balances, the sooner you can start building your savings."

Master Meal Planning Shutterstock Cooking at home is a great way to save money, but even grocery shopping can get expensive without proper planning. Woroch notes, "Cooking more at home is way to save on food, but even grocery shopping can get expensive quickly if you don't do it right. In fact, grocery waste is a big way consumers waste money each month." She suggests, "Get in the habit of planning out meals for the week and look for recipes that use the same ingredients in order to ensure you use up every bit of food you buy and nothing goes to waste. Just make sure you shop with your ingredient list, limit how much fresh food you buy in bulk and do not shop on an empty stomach or you'll end up filling your cart with unhealthy extras." Woroch also recommends, "Another idea — consider cooking in bulk and freezing single portion leftovers can ensure you always have a meal ready to reheat on those nights you don't feel like preparing anything and this can combat the desire to order takeout, too." RELATED: 14 Practical Ways to Save Money Each Month.

Bundle Insurance Policies Shutterstock Insurance costs are rising, but there are ways to keep them in check. Woroch advises, "Rates are on the rise but there are few simple things you can do to keep costs down. First review your policy to make sure you aren't paying for coverage you don't need. Shopping around every few years for a new policy can also help you get a better rate by switching providers. Bundling your policies and increase your deductible can also provide up to 20% savings on your premiums." She recommends using comparison sites like TheZebra for help comparing auto insurance rates.

Switch Banks for Better Rates iStock Your choice of bank can significantly impact your savings. Woroch points out, "While you can't avoid using a bank to manage your money, you can be smarter about which financial institution you use to avoid paying useless fees such as checking account maintenance or overdraft fees. There are a variety of no-fee checking accounts and no-fee debit cards that make it cheaper and easier to manage your money." She adds, "More importantly, you could be missing out on free money by saving money at your current bank. Moving savings to a high yield savings account will help you earn more back thanks to better interest rates." Woroch gives an example: " Bread Savings is a high yield savings account that offers 5.10% annual percentage yield (APY). This interest is compounded daily and deposited into your account at the end of each month, helping you make money quickly and easily. Comparatively, average interest rates offered by traditional savings accounts hover around 0.46%."

Maximize Cash-Back Rewards Shutterstock Make your necessary purchases work harder for you by maximizing cash-back opportunities. Woroch recommends, "While it's important to tame impulse purchases by identifying and eliminating spending triggers, there are items you have to buy no matter what and using cash back tools can help you earn free rewards to offset costs. First, look for a robust cash-back credit card that rewards you for the purchases you make the most." She suggests, "For example, a flat-rate cash back card like the Bread Cashback American Express card offers an unlimited 2% back on every purchase with no spending limit so you can earn more regardless of what you're buying or bill you're paying." Woroch also advises, "When it comes to online purchases, shop through a cash-back portal like CouponCabin.com to earn to 25% cash back on everything from online grocery and take out orders to pet supplies to travel bookings. You can also earn cash back on groceries and gas by simply taking pictures of your receipts using a free rewards app like Fetch. You will earn points good towards free gift cards to stores like Target, Walmart or Amazon which you can use to offset future shopping needs or allow yourself a little splurge without derailing your savings goals!" RELATED: 24 Smart Shopping Habits That'll Save You Big.