What Your Birthstone Says About Your Love Life

Birthstones can make a birthday personable and special, but they're more than pretty shiny gems that can be worn as jewelry. It's been long believed they hold symbolic meanings and can say a great deal about your personality traits. Like zodiac signs, birthstones can provide insight into who you are but also have an energy that influences aspects of our lives, like love. Birthstones have a vibrant charm that can help you navigate, and Best Life spoke with astrologer Alice Smith, who breaks down what each birthstone means for your love life.

1 January: Garnet

Garnets are gems with historical significance that were used as protective charms to ward off negativity. They're associated with love and inner fire, and if a garnet is your birthstone, you can be passionate, committed, and devoted.

"Garnet energy encourages you to open up in love and to let go of your inhibitions, Smith tells us. "Its energy is enlivening and heartfelt, so if a garnet is your birthstone, its energy can help you to stay optimistic and present in your relationships. Garnet energy supports you in feeling safe and secure in yourself so that you're able to give generously and receive love without fear.

2 February: Amethyst

Amethyst has long been known as the "couple's stone" because it's associated with love and fidelity.

"By strengthening your connection to your inner wisdom, amethyst can help you tune out anxious chatter and see your relationships and partners clearly," says Smith. "If amethyst is your birthstone, you have the ability to navigate your relationships through the clarity of your intuition. Listen to your gut."

3 March: Aquamarine

The Aquamarine gem symbolizes peacefulness, clarity, and serenity. If this is your birthstone, you embody loyalty and truth in love.

"In matters of love, the energy of the aquamarine helps you to be vulnerable and trusting in relationships, explains Smith. "The act of letting go of control is a courageous act, and aquamarine energy supports our bravery when we need help leaning into love and trusting our partners, which can often feel like diving into an unfamiliar ocean. But like the sailors at sea that the aquamarine is said to protect, if this is your birthstone, it encourages you to dive in and trust in the outcome."

4 April: Diamond

Diamonds have been the go-to gem for engagement rings for centuries and symbolize eternal love and longevity in relationships.

"If the diamond is your birthstone, it means that the best relationships for you are genuine and uncomplicated," says Smith. "Because of the diamond's translucent and clear qualities, it also represents innocence, so the most important thing in a relationship, if a diamond is your birthstone, is just to be yourself and not overthink."

5 May: Emerald

Emeralds are connected to harmony and love and enhance domestic happiness when worn. The pretty green gem is also known for its prosperity and for setting emotional balance in relationships.

"You know what they say—you can't love others if you don't love yourself," Smith states. " If the emerald is your birthstone, its energy can help you uncover your inner beauty and worthiness. For those who have the emerald as their birthstone, the path to love is through loving themselves first."

6 June: Pearl

Seen as a symbol of love, affection, and meaning because they take years to form, pearls are popular gifts to give as earrings and necklaces for different occasions such as birthdays, graduation, and anniversaries.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Smith, "If the pearl is your birthstone, then it teaches you that you can still get what you want by listening and cooperating with your partner. The pearl's energy encourages us to let go of the need to be right and to win because, in a partnership, you only win together or not at all."

7 July: Ruby

The fiery red ruby is associated with sensuality and inspires confidence when worn. The stone is also said to decrease anxiety and stress and ignite passion.

"The ruby's energy brings passion and vigor into relationships, says Smith. If the ruby is your birthstone, it's time to open your heart and let love reign. Be brave in love and stay present in your relationships so that you can truly enjoy them. The energy of the ruby makes love feel vibrant and alive, so get out and do things together more with your partner."

8 August: Peridot

Peridot represents compassion and peace. Some believe this stone can bring healing energy when worn and can balance the mind and emotions in relationships.

"If peridot is your birthstone, then you can use it to let go of the past, Smith says. "Peridot can help you move forward in your relationships by helping you to release old grudges. It soothes fears so that you can make room for grace and forgiveness in your love life. Having this as a birthstone means that your strength in love is the ability to identify whether something is actually a big deal and let it slide if it's not."

9 September: Sapphire

The striking deep blue color of the sapphire symbolizes commitment and true life. If this is your birthstone, you're likely to instill stability and wisdom in your romantic relationship.

According to Smith, a sapphire "can help stop unwanted and intrusive thoughts. It can help you see your relationship clearly, so when you're feeling emotionally reactive, you can use the energy of the sapphire to clear your mind."

She adds, "This birthstone helps you to stay objective in emotional situations so that you can maintain a bird's eye view of your relationship. It doesn't mean that emotions don't matter—sapphire energy just helps to keep emotions from clouding judgment."

10 October: Opal

Opals are associated with many things in love, including creativity, safeguarding precious qualities, uniqueness, and passion. It's a seductive stone that can also balance emotions in relationships.

"If the opal is your birthstone, your love life flowers when it's expressive and fun," says Smith. "There's a reason why we call things that are multicolored 'opalescent,' and it's because the opal contains within it a glittering myriad of colors. So for those with opal birthstones they thrive best when their love lives are interesting and active. If opal is your birthstone, its energy can help you keep your relationship from getting boring and stale!"

11 November: Citrine

Known as the Radiant Rock for Love, citrine is often associated with hope, optimism, and joy. It can attract happiness and positivity in relationships.

"To have citrine as a birthstone means that you must infuse your love life with laughter, Smith explains. "Citrine energy encourages you to be an active participant in generating goodwill and cheer in your relationship, as opposed to opting for suspicion and criticism."

Life has its challenges that can't be overlooked, but in love, the citrine stone is a reminder that things don't always have to be hard.

"At the end of the day, citrine energy wants to help us to lighten up and enjoy life, so in matters of love, it reminds us that love should be fun, too, Smith says.

12 December: Turquoise

In love, turquoise symbolizes durability, everlasting love, and strong commitment. It can also represent peace and harmony and is often seen as good luck.

According to Smith, "Turquoise energy helps to encourage healthy and honest communication in relationships. If the turquoise is your birthstone, then it can help you to create a safe and brave space within which you and your partner can communicate honestly and openly."

She adds, "In relationships, turquoise energy protects against miscommunication. Instead of contracting when things get difficult, the turquoise gently encourages us to do the opposite, which is to open up and listen."