7 Best West Elm Buys Hitting the 75% Off Sale

From planters and pillows to rugs and furniture, these West Elm finds are marked down up to 75 percent.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Why go to HomeGoods, Marshalls, or T.J. Maxx when you can get designer home decor and furnishings for up to 75 percent off? West Elm just dropped tons of new sale items as part of their massive markdown bonanza, and I can’t believe some of the fabulous finds that are majorly on sale. I was expecting to find lots of holiday- and winter-specific items with slashed prices, but I was delighted to see that there are tons of spring and summer merchandise included in the sale. What are the best items to shop for? Here are the 7 best West Elm buys on sale for 75 percent off.

1 Wallscape Planters

Add some life to your walls (literally!) with these Ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Wallscape Planters. The regular price for these clever wall hangings is $29 to $39, but they are currently on sale for $10.97 to $23.99. They come in two sizes and in white and black.

2 Silk Throw Pillows

There are several throw pillows and throw pillow covers included in the sale. This Silk Stripe Pillow Cover is perfect for spring with its pretty blue-and-white colors. It is just over 75 percent off, $12.97, down from $49.

3 Wavy Ceramic Planters

Get your home ready for spring! There are so many planters on clearance, including these Wavy Ceramic Planters, $14.97 to $29.97 instead of $49 to $119. They are available in small, medium, and large sizes and are suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Each has drainage holes.

4 Flax Linen Quilt and Shames

West Elm is famous for its luxury bedding collection, and there are so many fabulous options on sale. These European Flax Linen Linework Quilt & Shams are marked down to $14.97 to $149.97 from the original retail price of $54 to $309. Choose from silver mist, warm gray, or midnight colors.

5 Textured Dinnerware

In the kitchen department, I found a few dish sets that were significantly marked down. Each item in this Textured Stoneware Dinnerware Collection features a different but matching finish, making it one of the more interesting sets I have seen. The pieces are on sale for $19.97 to $39.94, down from$48 to $96.

6 A Stunning Wool Rug

There are some gorgeous rugs on sale. My favorite is the Reyes Wool Rug. The 5 x 8 textured rug is on sale for $289.99, over $200 off the original price of $499.

7 And, This Amazing Woven Media Console

There are also large pieces of furniture on sale, including beds, and this Ida Woven Media Console (68″). It originally retailed for $1,699, but is now over half off, just $799.97. Other items from the same collection are also on sale.