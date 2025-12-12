7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Finds, According to Home Decorators

Designers reveal the smartest Walmart Christmas décor buys for 2025 that look luxe for less.

Whether you care to admit it or not, Walmart is a one stop shop for everything. Need mascara and groceries? They’ve got you. Looking for a new camera or some office supplies? Done. With everything Walmart offers, it should come as no surprise that they have a wide range of Christmas decor that’s affordable. I spoke with designer and home improvement expert, Bruno Mendolini, the co-founder and VP of Sales at Tile Choices, to get his input on the best items to buy.

1 The Oversized Velvet Bows

The Oversized Velvet Bows add some color to your gifts and the room for $5.37. “These are large, luxurious velvet bows,” Mendolini explains. “They come in rich colors like deep red and emerald green. You can use them instead of traditional ornaments on your tree. They look very elegant and are a simple way to add high-end style. They can also be used on wreaths or garlands for a big pop of color. They make your decorations look expensive for a low price.”

2 Modern White Ceramic Village

These Modern White Ceramic Village houses create an elegant feel for $12.68. “They are typically all white or a light, neutral color,” Mendolini said. “They often light up with an LED inside. They offer a clean, modern take on a classic Christmas village. You can arrange them on a mantel or a bookshelf. They fit well with a minimalist or farmhouse decorating style.”

3 Light-Up Willow Branch Tree

This Light-Up Willow Branch Tree brings soft lights and sparkle for $59.99 this holiday season. This is an artificial tree made of branches with many small LED lights,” Mendolini said about the product. “It looks like a weeping willow or a cluster of lit-up twigs. It offers soft, ambient lighting. You can place it in an entryway or a dark corner for a beautiful glow. It is a stylish alternative to a traditional Christmas tree.”

4 Rustic Metal Truck Planter

Adding a fun touch to your holiday display, this Rustic Metal Truck Planter is just $42.88. “It usually has a rustic red or green finish,” Mendolini said about the planter. “The truck bed is often left open to be used as a planter or a container. You can fill it with mini Christmas trees, pinecones, or ornaments. It is a popular farmhouse-style accent piece for a table or mantel.”

5 Christmas Gnome with Plaid Hat and Grey Beard

For $25.19, this Christmas Gnome with Plaid Hat and Grey Beard is a cute addition to your Christmas decorations. “Gnomes are popular right now and add a whimsical touch,” Mendolini said. “These large ones are meant to be floor-standing decor. They often have big hats and fuzzy beards that hide their faces. You can place them by the fireplace or next to the Christmas tree.”

6 Reindeer Christmas Tabletop Decoration

The Reindeer Christmas Tabletop Decoration for $44.99 looks expensive for less. “It is usually made for tabletop or mantel display,” Mendolini said. “The design is often elegant and minimalist. It is an upscale look without a high price. You can pair it with natural greenery or candles for a rich look.”

7 Giant Light-Up Star for Hanging

The Giant Light-Up Star for Hanging is a statement piece that fills the room for $7.97. “This is a beautiful and simple statement piece,” Mendolini said. “It is a large star with a soft, flocked finish. The star lights up to give a gentle glow. You can hang it in a tall window or above your dining table. It looks much more expensive than it is.”