The 15 Most Famous Self-Help Books Worth Reading

The best self-help books make you really question who you are and why you do the things you do—and hopefully give solid advice on how to make life better. Sometimes all you need is some guidance and a road map to success, from people who have been there and done that.

“Self-acceptance, self-compassion and believing in ourselves are not skills we perform well as human beings,” Dr Paula Robinson, psychologist, CEO of APPLI and Managing Director of the Positive Psychology Institute, tells Harper's Bazaar . “Self-loathing, guilt, shame, fear are much more common in our sub-vocal discussions with ourselves. We have a strong and active ‘negativity bias’ at work in our brains which helps us survive but doesn’t always contribute to our mental fitness and well-being. Self-help books can reach people who may never reach out for therapy or learn some of the great tools and techniques we have available to assist us to have a better quality of life.” Here are 15 of the most well-known self-help books that not only stand the test of time but are more relevant than ever.

1. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey Simon & Schuster First published in 1989, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is a still highly-relevant exploration of leadership and collaboration. This classic self-help book has timeless advice for personal and professional success.

2. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie Pocket Books Carnegie’s book on interpersonal skills and how to build positive relationships was first released in 1936, and the lessons are still fresh and important. With over 30 million copies sold worldwide you’ll be in good company.

3. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman Farrar, Straus and Giroux What drives our decisions and behavior? In Thinking, Fast and Slow, Kahneman, a world-famous psychologist and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, explores our two modes of thought: emotional vs logical.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear Avery Clear's book shows how small, incremental changes can help with building good habits and breaking bad ones. The evidence-based strategies in Atomic Habits yield amazing results.

5. Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl Beacon Press Frankl’s reflections on the human psyche, and finding purpose through suffering, is based on his experiences in the Nazi concentration camps. A riveting read about finding meaning in life.

6. The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle New World Library Unlock your full potential with this book where Tolle offers wise insights into embracing the present moment and achieving spiritual enlightenment. A word-of-mouth phenomenon since its first publication, The Power of Now is one of those rare books with the power to create an experience in readers, one that can radically change their lives for the better, says the publisher.

7. Daring Greatly by Brené Brown Avery Can vulnerability lead to better creativity and connection? Brown explores this issue and many more in Daring Greatly. “In a world where ‘never enough’ dominates and feeling afraid has become second nature, vulnerability is subversive.”

8. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero Running Press Adult Using humor, irreverence, and salty language, You Are a Badass is a guide to being your best self. This entertaining book will help you overcome fear to reach your goals.

9. Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins Simon & Schuster Transform your life and reach your full potential with this classic self-help book from Robbins. Full of practical advice, this bestseller will help you discover what you’re really made of.

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen Publishing, Incorporated Improve your life with this book outlining a code of conduct based on ancient Toltec wisdom. These four basic teachings can transform your life and help achieve personal freedom and happiness.

11. Start with Why by Simon Sinek Portfolio The ‘why’ is your purpose, cause, or belief, explored in this book from Sinek. Not just a business manual, Start With Why applies to life in general.

12. Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth Scribner What does it take to achieve your long-term goals? The answer is in the title of this book which extols the benefits of hard work and dedication.

13. Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us Riverhead Books What is the science of motivation, and how can we harness that power in everyday life? Pink explores the elements of true motivation and how it can lead you to success.

14. Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers Harvest Full of anecdotes and clear, straightforward advice, Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway teaches you how to stop the negative thoughts stopping you from reaching your dreams. Daily affirmations and blogs are all part of Jeffers’ advice.