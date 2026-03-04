best-new-miniso-finds-this-week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you have a tween or teen, you are well aware of the MINISO craze. A few years ago, my daughter and I stumbled into one of the New York City locations, and she immediately lost her mind. The Chinese retailer has exploded in popularity over the past few years, bringing its Japanese-style vibe to stores in malls across the country. From blind boxes and stuffed toys to makeup, hair accessories, phone cases, and toys, there are so many fun and fabulous items to be found in the aisles. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new MINISO finds hitting shelves this week.

1 All the New Sanrio Hello Kitty Items

Angelica Hale shared about the new Sanrio Hello Kitty bag charms. “These bag charms from @miniso.official are soooo precious, my melo one, especially ♡ my trinket bag, is now complete !!” she captioned an Instagram video. “Omg love it and i got my fav which is kuromi,” a follower commented.

2 Including, the Forest Animal Blind Boxes

And, the Hello Kitty and Friends Blind Box is also part of a Sanrio pop-up, which includes “the first black Hello Kitty,” she exclaims in a video. “I wasn’t expecting the last one 🥹💛 @miniso.official 🌟 MINISO’ s 1st SANRIO POP-UP in North America, and you’re invited,” shared That’s Heart.

3 These “Little Plants”

Another new viral item for plant lovers? These little plushie plants. “I love my little plants. 🪴🩷 My BB3 good luck bag is from @miniso.usa,” Mika Alychee shared in a video. “Omg not the plants 😍😍 love them,” commented a follower. “Omg they’re both so adorable,” added another. “As a plant lover i sooo need,” a third said.

4 So Many Random Items

The Northridge Mall shared a bunch of random store finds, including Stitch hairbrushes, Looney Tunes mug, puffy fruit slides, Mini Brands mystery balls, and more. “Cute things you didn’t know you needed from Miniso… until now,” they captioned the post.

5 Monchhichi Gear

“Pacifier in, worries out 🐵🍼 Monchhichi is here to keep things cute and cozy 💕 Malaysia’s very first MINISO LAND is on the way! 🎉

A brand-new playground packed with iconic IPs, surprises, and joyful discoveries is opening soon,” MINISO captioned a post. “The ultimate first-stop destination in Malaysia is here, ready for you to check in and make memories! Grab Fans-ONLY gifts.”

6 Zootopia City Friends

If you are a fan of Zootopia, grab the Zootopia City Friends. “Adventure awaits in every corner! 🐰🦊🌟 Meet your favorite city friends and join the fun!” the brand captioned a post. “OMGGGGGG NEED TINY NICK,” a shopper commented.

7 And, a New Pac-Man Collection

Talk about some nostalgia! “The new PAC-MAN Collection is now at MINISO! waka waka,” MINISO USA captioned a post. The branded collection includes socks, hats, phone cases, keychain plushies, and more. “Need one of everything,” a follower commented. “love pac man. Very cool stuff,” added another.