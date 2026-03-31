Shop the 11 best HSN spring home arrivals, from retro SMEG juicers to faux floral spheres.

Once upon a time, the Home Shopping Network was only a TV channel selling everything from skincare and clothing to home decor, requiring you to pick up the phone and actually call to order something. Now that it’s 2026, you can shop HSN online, buying your favorite items for less with the click of a button. If you are looking for spring decor for the whole house, there are so many fantastic finds right now. Here are the 11 best new HSN spring home arrivals this week.

1 Beautiful Bakeware

I love this whole collection from 10 Strawberry Street, including the Daisy Pink Polka Dot Round Baker. The charming round 10″ baking dish is perfect for springtime baking and serving. Featuring a pink exterior with a cheerful white daisy polka-dot pattern, this dish adds a fresh, playful touch to your kitchen.

2 Strawberry Measuring Cups

Fruit items are so hot right now, including lemons and strawberries. This set of 10 Strawberry Street Strawberry Measuring Cups is so adorable, and includes every cup size you need. The HSN price? $13.49.

3 A SMEG Citrus Juicer

I love the retro look of all SMEG items, especially this Citrus Juicer. It comes in so many colors, including pastel pink, blue, green, and red. Get it for $229.95.

4 A Picnic Basket Filled with Everything

I am so excited for picnics at the lake and beach this summer. This one-and-done set, the Picnic Time Boardwalk Basket, has everything you need, including glasses, plates, and silverware. Get it for under $100.

5 A Pretty Metal Lantern

This beautiful South Street Loft Metal Lantern comes in gold and silver tones. Each has a hook for hanging and a space for an LED or real pillar candle. And the best thing is, it is under $20.

6 Outdoor Wood Lounge Chairs

HSN even sells furniture! This Balkene Home Outdoor Wooden Lounge Chair, $139.99, is so pretty that some people use it indoors. “This chair is so beautiful, and well built. The quality of materials used to make this is top notch. There was no assembly required, just opened the box that it was nicely packaged in and protected and simply unfold and sit!” writes a shopper.

7 Gorgeous Pink Goblets

Invest in a new set of glasses. This Martha Stewart Clear Glass Hobnail Goblet Set is super pretty. “These are gorgeous glasses. Packaged really well too. I love them!” writes a shopper. “They seem very well made. And again, absolutely lovely glasses!”

8 A Striped Runner

This Braided Stripe Fringed Table Runner features a decorative design that can spruce up dining, foyer, console, or coffee tables while still showing off the furniture’s surface. Set plants or other centerpieces atop this durable and long-lasting table runner to update any space.

9 A Bunny Basket Pan

This Nordic Ware Bunny Basket Pan is perfect for baking an Easter cake shaped like a bunny. The pan has two molds to make the top and bottom pieces. Get it for $48.

10 A 3-Piece Bistro Set

This colorful Improvements Shaped Bistro 3-piece Set will brighten up your backyard. It comes with two chairs and a table. “Lightweight, yet sturdy, perfect whether you are using it in a small or a big space!” writes a shopper.

11 Pretty Faux Flower Spheres

Set these Improvements 13″ Faux Crepe Myrtle Spheres in your planters. “I wait for the improvements outdoor plants every year. My entire backyard is these artificial plants. I keep them up year round. I hope they never stop coming to HSN,” writes a shopper.