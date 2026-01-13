11 Girly Five Below Finds That Look Way More Expensive

From viral squishies to preppy décor, these new Five Below finds are actually worth grabbing.

My daughter is obsessed with Five Below. There is something about the promise of everything in the store hovering around the $5 price point paired with a genius social media marketing campaign that has made the discount store more popular than ever in 2026. Over the weekend, I was dragged to our local store to hunt for some impossible-to-find viral glitter squishy. While they didn’t have it (the store manager recommended checking back on Tuesday as soon as they opened for a new delivery), I did find so many other great items that even a “preppy” 9-year-old approved of. Here are the 11 best new Five Below finds I found this month.

1 Touchland Dupes

I love these Fresh Feels Hand Sanitizer Mist sets. Each mist is a unique scent and comes with a holder. My favorite is the cotton candy scent with the plastic case with a pearl handle.

2 Tabajelly Squeezables

That is my daughter’s hand reaching into the bin of Tabajelly Squeezables, the Five Below version of the viral TabaSquishy. We left the store with a few of these, which are perfectly squishy, sticky, and scented, according to her. Get them for $5.

3 These Spa Headbands

These spa headbands come in various styles and patterns, but each got my daughter’s “oohs” and “ahhs.” They make great gifts, especially for a Valentine’s Day gift bag or basket for a tween or teen girl, as they give a strong LoveShackFancy vibe.

4 Snack Boxes

The SnackleBox went viral earlier this year, and now Five Below is joining in on the snack box trend. The Snack Club by EAI Home Snack Box makes boxes in various shapes and sizes. The heart is clearly the cutest. Each has various compartments for your food, including popcorn, fruit, candy, pretzels, trail mix, or whatever else you want to use it for. They also have lids, making them easy to transport.

5 Mini Slinky Valentine’s

I love all the Valentine’s Day options at Five Below, but this Slinky set took the top prize. The bag is filled with 50 individually boxed Slinky Junior toys, ready to hand out to classrooms, friends, or partygoers.

6 Sweetheart Pajamas

Five Below is going all-in this Valentine’s Day with a major romance-inspired collection. These pajama sets are so adorable and luxurious, made from a satin pink fabric and accented with red piping and bows. Each separate is $7.

7 LoveShackFancy Dupe Candles

I had to do a double-take of these candles, because they look so LoveShackFancy that most tweens won’t be able to tell the difference. Each sweetly scented candle comes in a very preppy glass jar with a tin lid. Get them for $7 each.

8 A Girly Floral Jewelry Box

There are so many beyond beautiful options for decorating a bedroom at Five Below. I found this pretty box nestled alongside frames and trinket dishes for just $5. It is available in a few patterns.

9 A Fun, Inflatable Chair

If you want to add a fun seating option to a kids’ room without breaking the bank, this Room 2 Room Inflatable Chair is genius. Kids will love the kitschy feel, and since it’s clear, it will go with any room aesthetic. Get it for $7.

10 Diamond Painting Craft Kits

Five Below is a strong arts-and-crafts resource. I found these Diamond Painting kits in the back of the store, which will provide hours of creative fun for kids and adults.

11 And, These Glow Recipe Dupes

There are tons of skincare dupes at Five Below, including Drunk Elephant, and these Glow Recipe alternatives that my daughter found.