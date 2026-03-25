11 Best New DSW Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week
If you aren’t shopping for footwear for the whole family at DSW, the designer shoe warehouse, you are missing out. The discount superstore, which specializes in selling on-trend shoes for the best prices, always has the best selection and is a one-stop shop for sneakers, dressy footwear, and even athletic shoes. The store is getting in all its new spring and summer inventory, and I found some amazing styles I am throwing in my cart ASAP. Here are the 11 best DSW new arrivals hitting shelves this week.
1
A Basket Style Mule
Basket-style mules are everywhere this year. This square-toe Azalea Wang Kismet Mule features a woven-like upper with a crafty appeal, paired with a low-block heel for all-day support and comfort. Get it for just $48.99 and start wearing it now through the summer months.
2
Colorful Jessica Simpson Pumps
Add a vibrant pep to your step with the Jessica Simpson Prizma Pump, $98.99. The stylish heel comes in two color schemes, both equally stunning. “These shoes are gorgeous and such a great show piece! I wear this style of shoe by Jessica Simpson a lot because there are sexy & comfortable,” writes a shopper. Some people maintain they run on the bigger side, so size down.
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3
The Perfect Heeled Sandal
If you are hunting for a sandal with a chunky heel that will be comfortable enough to wear for hours on end, consider the Cole Haan Josie Sandal, on sale starting at $79.98. “These are my favorite heels – perfect walkable height, comfortable design, and elegant styling that’s easily dressed up or down. I have them in multiple colors and have had pairs last for many years of regular wear. Can’t ask for better than that!” writes a shopper.
4
A Chic Designer Sandal
I am obsessed with the Bernardo New Moon Sandal, available in white, black, brown, yellow, and orange, with each pair priced at $197.99. “They are beautiful,” writes a shopper. “The sandal is unique and it is comfortable,” they confirmed, adding that the sandals are “stylish and well made.”
5
Platform Reef Sandals
I love the Reef Water Vista Higher Platform Sandal, an elevated beach-and-pool shoe available in various colors. DSW just got a new drop in various hues, each pair $79.99.
6
A Calvin Klein Kitten Heel
After watching Love Story on FX, I am reobsessed with Calvin Klein. The Calvin Klein Vixie Sandal is minimalist perfection and just $89.99. It has a wearable kitten heel and comes in white, black, pink, and natural.
7
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slides
The waterproof EVA version of the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal is a must-buy for summer. I love the white color with the gold buckle, as it oozes luxury. Get it for $59.96. “Beautiful eggshell color sandals, can be dressy,” writes a shopper. “Love the elevated elegant look of this beach worthy Birk. Runs true to size. It’s a soft winter white, not a true white. Very comfortable. Looks good on the beach and dressed up with my linen pants or white jeans,” writes a shopper.
8
A Simple Heeled Sandal
Another great minimalist heel? The Christian Siriano New York Salin Sandal, $68.99. “I love this sandal! The height is perfect and doesn’t hurt at all wearing it all night. Planning to buy the nude color sandal as well!” writes a shopper.
9
Kids Arizona Sandal
My daughter is going to love these Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals, $99.96. The metallic sheen will make these so much more fun for her to wear.
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10
The OG Sperry
The boat shoe is having a total moment this summer, with so many designers selling versions for over $1,000. This Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe is classic, and I always have a pair on hand for my son. Get it for $109.99.
11
And, These Adorable Madden Girl Sandals
Finally, these Madden Girl Charlotte Sandals are on my wish list. “So cute and comfortable. I bought them to wear with a dress on a cruise and ended up wearing them with 2 more outfits,” one shopper writes. They are only $49.99.