11 Best New DSW Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best DSW spring shoes this week, from Birkenstock slides to chic kitten heels.

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If you aren’t shopping for footwear for the whole family at DSW, the designer shoe warehouse, you are missing out. The discount superstore, which specializes in selling on-trend shoes for the best prices, always has the best selection and is a one-stop shop for sneakers, dressy footwear, and even athletic shoes. The store is getting in all its new spring and summer inventory, and I found some amazing styles I am throwing in my cart ASAP. Here are the 11 best DSW new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Basket Style Mule

Basket-style mules are everywhere this year. This square-toe Azalea Wang Kismet Mule features a woven-like upper with a crafty appeal, paired with a low-block heel for all-day support and comfort. Get it for just $48.99 and start wearing it now through the summer months.

2 Colorful Jessica Simpson Pumps

Add a vibrant pep to your step with the Jessica Simpson Prizma Pump, $98.99. The stylish heel comes in two color schemes, both equally stunning. “These shoes are gorgeous and such a great show piece! I wear this style of shoe by Jessica Simpson a lot because there are sexy & comfortable,” writes a shopper. Some people maintain they run on the bigger side, so size down.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart & Target Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 The Perfect Heeled Sandal

If you are hunting for a sandal with a chunky heel that will be comfortable enough to wear for hours on end, consider the Cole Haan Josie Sandal, on sale starting at $79.98. “These are my favorite heels – perfect walkable height, comfortable design, and elegant styling that’s easily dressed up or down. I have them in multiple colors and have had pairs last for many years of regular wear. Can’t ask for better than that!” writes a shopper.

4 A Chic Designer Sandal

I am obsessed with the Bernardo New Moon Sandal, available in white, black, brown, yellow, and orange, with each pair priced at $197.99. “They are beautiful,” writes a shopper. “The sandal is unique and it is comfortable,” they confirmed, adding that the sandals are “stylish and well made.”

5 Platform Reef Sandals

I love the Reef Water Vista Higher Platform Sandal, an elevated beach-and-pool shoe available in various colors. DSW just got a new drop in various hues, each pair $79.99.

6 A Calvin Klein Kitten Heel

After watching Love Story on FX, I am reobsessed with Calvin Klein. The Calvin Klein Vixie Sandal is minimalist perfection and just $89.99. It has a wearable kitten heel and comes in white, black, pink, and natural.

7 Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slides

The waterproof EVA version of the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal is a must-buy for summer. I love the white color with the gold buckle, as it oozes luxury. Get it for $59.96. “Beautiful eggshell color sandals, can be dressy,” writes a shopper. “Love the elevated elegant look of this beach worthy Birk. Runs true to size. It’s a soft winter white, not a true white. Very comfortable. Looks good on the beach and dressed up with my linen pants or white jeans,” writes a shopper.

8 A Simple Heeled Sandal

Another great minimalist heel? The Christian Siriano New York Salin Sandal, $68.99. “I love this sandal! The height is perfect and doesn’t hurt at all wearing it all night. Planning to buy the nude color sandal as well!” writes a shopper.

9 Kids Arizona Sandal

My daughter is going to love these Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals, $99.96. The metallic sheen will make these so much more fun for her to wear.

RELATED: 6 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 The OG Sperry

The boat shoe is having a total moment this summer, with so many designers selling versions for over $1,000. This Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe is classic, and I always have a pair on hand for my son. Get it for $109.99.

11 And, These Adorable Madden Girl Sandals

Finally, these Madden Girl Charlotte Sandals are on my wish list. “So cute and comfortable. I bought them to wear with a dress on a cruise and ended up wearing them with 2 more outfits,” one shopper writes. They are only $49.99.