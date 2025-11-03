From festive décor to Bath & Body Works dupes, Dollar Tree’s newest November finds are must-grabs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t made your weekly Dollar Tree run, you are missing out! Your local store and the Dollar Tree website are filling up with amazing items this month, ranging from holiday decorations and gifts to viral skincare. I found so many amazing scores at my store, and the best thing is, I didn’t spend over $4 on a single item. What should you shop right now? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree finds arriving for November.

1 Wrapping Paper and Gift Bags

Gift bags and wrapping supplies are my go-to purchases at Dollar Tree. The store is a great resource for all your wrapping needs. They just got in many new holiday gift bag styles in many colors and patterns. While you pay over $5 at other stores for similar bags, Dollar Tree sells them for just $1.50.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Deals Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Bath & Body Works Vibe Body Lotions

Shoppers are going wild over Spa Luxury Scented Body Lotions, which are Bath & Body Works vibes for less. Each bottle is $1.50. Choose from Cherry Blossom, Everlasting Love, Love Struck, and Vanilla Sugar. “I love the Cherry Blossom scent. I purchased as many tubes of this as I could get. My original go-to scent was Japanese Cherry Blossom from Bath and Body Works but they changed the product so now it smells like plastic. I found this product from Dollar Tree and it is a great replacement. PLEASE restock this! I am almost out,” writes one.

3 Holiday Hand Towels

It’s tiiiime! Dollar Tree dropped their Christmas-themed washcloths, which come in a 5-pack, $4 for all of them. “The washcloths have a unique printed design that resonates with the spirit of Christmas. You can gift your loved ones the washcloths as they are ideal for Christmas and the New Year,” writes the store about the towels that are “smooth” and “soft to the touch.”

4 These K-Beauty Glitter Jelly Face Masks

Get Sephora-worthy goodies for less! The B Pure Glitter Jelly Face Masks are just $1.25 each. “The mask material is great. It is thick and sturdy which means it is easier to unfold and apply without it rolling up. I have tried it twice and enjoyed it. I didn’t feel sticky or a need to wash after. Also, the smell is VERY VERY light. Since it is literally on your face, scents can be overwhelming and at times the reason to hate something. Also, b-pure does not test on animals at any point or have others test for them and do not sell in mainland china where animal testing is required,” writes a shopper.

5 Sol Dupe Body Butter

Dollar Tree’s viral Spa Luxury Brazilian Sol Pistachio and Caramel Body Butter, a dupe for the much more expensive Sol de Janeiro cream, is just $1.25. “The fragrance and hydration is impeccable. My sister and I searched the city to buy more containers of it. Absorption is quick and nongreasy. The texture is the equivalent to the name brand and is not diluted. I’m so excited about this amazing find!!!!” writes a shopper. “Love this stuff for the fragrance and absorption!!!!” adds another.

6 Holiday Decor, Including Tree Skirts

Get your holiday tree dressed with Christmas House Metallic Snowflake Tree Skirts, $7. They come in various patterns and are the perfect little tree skirt. They protect the floor from needles, prevent a mess, and create a lovely background for the gifts under the Christmas tree.

RELATED: 5 Best New Dollar Tree Beauty Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, These Great Rustic Frames

These Rustic Wooden Photo Frames With Placards look a lot more expensive than $1,25. Shoppers are buying them in multiples. “Its not always what you pay. This size is not easy to find and if you do they want an unreasonable amount for them. These were inexpensive but not ‘cheap’. Very happy with them,” writes one. “Love these,” added another. “I picked up 3 of these the minute I saw them and am going to get 3 more.”