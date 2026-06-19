Shop 7 DSW sandals for summer that look designer, from Steve Madden heels to raffia slides.

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One of the things I love most about DSW, AKA Designer Shoe Warehouse, is that the superstore doesn’t just sell cheap shoes but also offers so many fabulous footwear options that look designer for less. Currently, there are tons of amazing styles, and a great sale is going on. From now until June 21, take $10 off orders over $49, $20 off orders over $99, and $60 off orders over $199. What are the best style to score during the sale? Here are the 7 best DSW sandals for summer that look designer.

1 A Clear, Kitten Heel

One of my favorite summer sandals is the Steve Madden Tracie, a new, stylish sandal that taps into the jelly trend and gives high-end vibes for $59.99. ” I love these shoes! So well made and not flimsy like other jelly sandals by other brands. I do not have the most narrow foot but my feet do not hang off of the sides or anything. The middle part does not even hurt in between my toes. I wish that they had an orange bag to match!” writes a fan.

2 A Floral, Raffia Sandal

The Sam Edelman Signature Collection Gisellia Sandal looks like it costs way more than $79.99. “Cute And Comfy,” writes one. “I love the color of the sandal. It’s a unique, red rust color. The sandals slipped on perfectly over my foot and has the right amount of hold. The flowers look really cute and raffia makes it dress up or dress down.”

3 A Stilleto Sandal That Goes with Everything

Lauren Conrad is a fan of this strappy sandal, having worn it earlier this year on “The Today Show” in New York City. The Steve Madden Jypsey Sandals, $109.99, also come in gold metallic, black, and a mint-green croc-print leather. “Love these shoes they’re so cute,” a shopper exclaims.

4 A Christian Louboutin Just Nothing Dupe

Christian Louboutin Just Nothings are a fan-favorite that cost nearly $800. This Mix No. 6 Liliete Sandal dupe is almost identical for $44.99. “These are the most comfortable heels I own and they go with everything!! They’re simple, cute, comfortable, easy to dress up or down, and NOT cheap looking like other brands out there,” writes a shopper.

5 A Balenciaga-Inspired Gladiator

The Kenneth Cole New York Ruby Stones Gladiator Sandal, on sale for $129.99, is an elevated gladiator sandal that looks very Balenciaga to me. “My new favorite shoes,” a shopper writes. “These are gorgeous and eye catching, I was weird about them hurting but they are more comfortable than I thought. Super happy with my purchase!”

6 The New Moon Sandals

The Bernardo New Moon Sandal, available in white, black, brown, yellow, and orange, is another ultra-chic designer dupe sandal that DSW shoppers are obsessed with. “They are beautiful,” writes a shopper. “The sandal is unique and it is comfortable,” they confirmed, adding that the sandals are “stylish and well made.”

7 And, the Perfect Bow Kitten Heel

Finally, these Madden Girl Charlotte Sandals look a lot like the Manolo Blahnik kitten heels. “So cute and comfortable. I bought them to wear with a dress on a cruise and ended up wearing them with 2 more outfits,” one shopper writes.