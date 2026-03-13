Shop the 7 best Cupshe x Jessie James Decker finds from the new Casa del Sol collection.

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I love Jessie James Decker, and I also love bikinis and bathing suits. So, when I found out that my favorite affordable clothing brand had teamed up with the country singer, reality star, and clothing designer for another collaboration, I knew it would be spectacular. The Cupshe x Jessie James Decker: Casa del Sol collection was co-designed with the singer and her former NFL wide receiver husband, Eric Decker, with both men’s and women’s designs. Not only are there coordinating styles for couples, but most items are super affordable and under $50. My recommendation is to buy your favorite pieces now, as they are likely to sell out fast. Here are the 7 best new Cupshe x Jessie James Decker finds flying off shelves now.

1 This Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Set

The highlight swimsuit of the collaboration is the Cupshe x JJD By the Palms Bikini Set, $47. I love the flirty, off-the-shoulder details of the bandeau top and the fact that even though the bikini is sold as a set, you can order different sizes of the top and bottom. And, there are lots of cover-ups to coordinate.

2 There Are Also Matching Swim Trunks

Dress your man in the same print! The Cupshe x JJD By the Palms Board Shorts are a classic swim trunk for men, featuring a vibrant floral pattern, for $35.00. They are available in sizes S to XL.

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3 A Classic and Supportive Black Bikini

James and Decker have four kids and an active lifestyle, so she understands that skimpy bikinis aren’t always realistic for the pool and beach. I love the Cupshe x JJD Vacation Anthem Bikini Set for $39, a more athletic-inspired top and bottom to support the girls while keeping you covered up enough for outdoor activities.

4 This Striped Shirt and Trunks Set

I ordered the Cupshe x JJD One More Round Shirt, $39, and matching Cupshe x JJD One More Round Board Shorts, $39, for my boyfriend. This is a great set for everything from spring break vacations to summer at the country club pool. With the shirt, the trunks double as regular shorts, making it appropriate lunchtime attire.

5 An Easy 2-Piece Cover Up Set

I am all about easy vacation clothing sets. This Cupshe x JJD Carefree Club 2-Piece Set is just $42 and is a no-fuss approach to dressing for an afternoon excursion, lunch, or errands. Get the set for $42.

6 The Best Yellow Bikini

I have been on the hunt for the best yellow bikini, and here she is! The Cupshe x JJD La Playa Bikini Set is such a bright and cheery option for just $47.00. Again, you can select sizes for the top and bottom, which is clutch for most of us.

7 And, This Green Fringe Mini Dress

I love this knit-and-fringe Cupshe x JJD Glow All Day Cover-Up Mini Dress. While it is dubbed as a cover-up, toss on some cute vacay heels or sandals, and it works for dinner or drinks. The dress is just $36.