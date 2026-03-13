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7 Best New Cupshe x Jessie James Decker Finds Flying Off Shelves

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 13, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the 7 best Cupshe x Jessie James Decker finds from the new Casa del Sol collection.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 13, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love Jessie James Decker, and I also love bikinis and bathing suits. So, when I found out that my favorite affordable clothing brand had teamed up with the country singer, reality star, and clothing designer for another collaboration, I knew it would be spectacular. The Cupshe x Jessie James Decker: Casa del Sol collection was co-designed with the singer and her former NFL wide receiver husband, Eric Decker, with both men’s and women’s designs. Not only are there coordinating styles for couples, but most items are super affordable and under $50. My recommendation is to buy your favorite pieces now, as they are likely to sell out fast. Here are the 7 best new Cupshe x Jessie James Decker finds flying off shelves now.

1
This Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Set

x JJD By the Palms Bikini Set
Cupshe

The highlight swimsuit of the collaboration is the Cupshe x JJD By the Palms Bikini Set, $47. I love the flirty, off-the-shoulder details of the bandeau top and the fact that even though the bikini is sold as a set, you can order different sizes of the top and bottom. And, there are lots of cover-ups to coordinate.

2
There Are Also Matching Swim Trunks

x JJD By the Palms Board Shorts
Cupshe

Dress your man in the same print! The Cupshe x JJD By the Palms Board Shorts are a classic swim trunk for men, featuring a vibrant floral pattern, for $35.00. They are available in sizes S to XL.

RELATED: 6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
A Classic and Supportive Black Bikini

x JJD Vacation Anthem Bikini Set
Cupshe

James and Decker have four kids and an active lifestyle, so she understands that skimpy bikinis aren’t always realistic for the pool and beach. I love the Cupshe x JJD Vacation Anthem Bikini Set for $39, a more athletic-inspired top and bottom to support the girls while keeping you covered up enough for outdoor activities.

4
This Striped Shirt and Trunks Set

x JJD One More Round Shirt
Cupshe

I ordered the Cupshe x JJD One More Round Shirt, $39, and matching Cupshe x JJD One More Round Board Shorts, $39, for my boyfriend. This is a great set for everything from spring break vacations to summer at the country club pool. With the shirt, the trunks double as regular shorts, making it appropriate lunchtime attire.

5
An Easy 2-Piece Cover Up Set

x JJD Carefree Club 2-Piece Set
Cupshe

I am all about easy vacation clothing sets. This Cupshe x JJD Carefree Club 2-Piece Set is just $42 and is a no-fuss approach to dressing for an afternoon excursion, lunch, or errands. Get the set for $42.

6
The Best Yellow Bikini

x JJD La Playa Bikini Set
Cupshe

I have been on the hunt for the best yellow bikini, and here she is! The Cupshe x JJD La Playa Bikini Set is such a bright and cheery option for just $47.00. Again, you can select sizes for the top and bottom, which is clutch for most of us.

7
And, This Green Fringe Mini Dress

x JJD Glow All Day Cover-Up Mini Dress
Cupshe

I love this knit-and-fringe Cupshe x JJD Glow All Day Cover-Up Mini Dress. While it is dubbed as a cover-up, toss on some cute vacay heels or sandals, and it works for dinner or drinks. The dress is just $36.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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