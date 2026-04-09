11 Best Burlington “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Burlington new arrivals, from Martha Stewart floor mats to Serena & Lily dupes.

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Once upon a time, when I was a kid living on the West Coast, my father and I visited the East Coast, and he took me to the Burlington Coat Factory. Back then, it sold mostly coats. But over the years, it has majorly evolved. Now one of the largest discount stores in the country, operating more than 1,138 stores in 46 states, including Puerto Rico, it is now more commonly known as Burlington and has everything from clothes and shoes to furniture and home goods. This week, I visited my local store in Jenkintown, PA, and found so many fantastic new arrivals. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Burlington hitting shelves this week.

1 This Coastal Chic Bench or Chair

I was surprised by the extensive selection of home furnishings at Burlington. While there weren’t a ton of name-brand items, I found so many little pieces that looked designer but cost a fraction of the price. This Nanette Lepore bench is giving serious Pottery Barn vibes and was on sale for just $33.59.

2 So Many Candles

There were so many gorgeous, sweet-smelling candles perfect for spring and summer. The Pike + Rose Peony Amber smelled like designer candles but cost just $7.99. I love that the jar is decorated with flowers. However, whatever types of scents you prefer, you will find the perfect candle.

3 Comforter Sets

There was also a wide selection of comforters, many in spring and summer prints. This Loire Valley Maison 6-piece comforter set for a queen is giving LoveShackFancy vibes with its delicate floral print. The price for the one-and-done set? Just $54.99.

4 Martha Stewart Lemon Floor Mat

Lemons are the fruit of the summer! Not only is citrus popular at the grocery store, but this season the whole-lemon pattern is everywhere, especially in the kitchen decor department. This gorgeous Martha Stewart Everyday Mat comes in a few lemon patterns. Each is just $14.99.

5 Spring Dresses

While T.J. Maxx and Marshalls might have more and bigger name brands, Burlington has so many adorable clothing finds that are super frugal but fashionable. The dress on the left reminds me of a Hill House Home Nap Dress I wore for Easter that cost over $150. This one was just $14.99.

6 Cute Mugs and Cup Sets

Over in the housewares department, spring is springing. There were so many adorable, warm-weather-inspired glassware sets and mugs. These make great Mother’s Day gifts and also end-of-year teacher gifts.

7 Pretty Notebooks

By the cashwrap, there were also lots of pretty notebooks and pen sets. Again, these make great Mother’s Day and end-of-year teacher gifts that feel inspired and personalized. There were so many different styles, including religious options.

8 Outdoor Pillows

Burlington is just starting to get into outdoor furniture and decor. I found some super chic throw pillows. This yellow-and-blue set has a very Mediterranean feel and will look great on your patio or poolside. The set of two was just $18.99.

9 Lots of Fragrances

Why pay full retail for perfume and cologne when you can get the same brands at Burlington for a fraction of the price? There was a huge selection of men’s and women’s fragrances, including Banana Republic, Guess, Vince Camuto, and Elizabeth Taylor.

10 Spring Purses

There were also a ton of super chic and affordable purses and handbags perfect for spring and summer. Nine West, Guess, Aldo, and Blush Kiss were just a few of the brands I spotted. The prices were unbelievably low.

11 And the Prettiest Quilts

Serena & Lily or a Burlington bargain? Nobody will be able to tell. The spring quilt rack was filled with so many gorgeous patterns, many of which look like serious designer dupes but cost under $30 for a quilt and two shams.