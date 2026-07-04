11 Best New Aldi Summer Patio Finds Worth Buying

Upgrade your outdoor space for less with these must-have seasonal items currently at Aldi.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has been a longtime favorite of mine, partially because of their Aldi finds aisle. I swear, whoever rolls out the products for the Aldi Finds aisle has a mind reading device. That goes for their summer patio finds, as well, helping you spruce up your outdoor space for the season. Here are 11 Aldi finds for you to grab off the shelves that are worth buying.

1 Kirkton House Outdoor Concrete Candle

I love a good candle, and Aldi just gets it. The Kirkton House Outdoor Concrete Candle adds a soft subtle glow to a cozy space. Spruce up your patio with this statement candle, creating flickering light and a warm ambience as the sun goes down.

2 Belavi Bird Bath

The Belavi Bird Bath can fill a little space in the backyard near your garden, inviting the birds to enjoy themselves within your landscape, as well. It adds a subtle charm and a decorative piece to your flower beds, plus it’s fun to bird watch during the summer as you sit on your patio and relax.

3 Crane Air Lounger

The Crane Air Lounger is the perfect place for the kids to kick back and relax, whether it’s on a camping trip, on the patio to watch the stars, or during a backyard summer movie. Instead of dragging around heavy furniture, just set up the inflated air lounger to take in the view under the stars.

4 Belavi Wooden Patio Chair

The Belavi Wooden Patio Chair is stylish and functional, giving your outdoor seating area a little bit of a refresh. The natural look can blend into a variety of patio decor and styles, making it the perfect piece to add in if you need an extra spot around the table.

5 6-Inch Fiddle Leaf Fig

The Fiddle Leaf Fig is a perfect statement plant to incorporate into your outdoor setting, adding a bit of greenery to your table. The beauty of an outdoor space is you can incorporate plenty of plants while they get natural sunlight, rain, and add some beauty and depth to your patio or porch.

6 Crane Giant Tumbling Blocks

The Crane Giant Tumbling Blocks are the perfect go to for lawn games or patio games. The tumbling blocks aren’t complicated like some other games, and can sit on the table or over an outdoor rug at the next family get-together or backyard BBQ to keep everyone entertained. This is the perfect game to have on hand, easy to play for both kids and adults.

7 Adventuridge Mini Lantern

For a bit of extra lighting, whether you’re camping or just hanging out in the backyard on your patio, Adventuridge Mini Lantern is both functional and can be a decorative piece for your outdoor set up. Add one, or maybe a couple to sprinkle around the outdoor setting to add a little bit of light when needed.

8 Crofton Drink Covers

There’s nothing worse than going to take a sip of your rosé and finding a big bug in it, so the Crofton Drink Covers are both cute and functional when it comes to your outdoor gatherings. Keep insects out of your soda or drinks with these covers, and easily identify your drink with the fun patterns and bright colors.

9 Adventuridge Camping String Lights

The Adventuridge Camping String Lights add a soft ambiance and a glow to your outdoor space. Whether you’re adding some lighting to a campsite, decorating a patio, or incorporating warm lighting for a cozy ambience during a backyard party, these string lights add a lot to an outdoor space. They’re also portable and easy to pack if needed.

10 Belavi Sun Shade Sail

The Belavi Sun Shade Sail adds a bit of shade sporadically, as needed. It provides a cooler outdoor seating area without the added price of a permanent awning. It’s a practical add on for decks, patios, and outdoor spaces that get hit hard with the beaming sun.

11 Kirkton House Floral Sculptured Doormat

The Kirkton House Floral Sculptured Doormat is a quick way to add a little color to your outdoor space. This floral design creates a welcoming touch to any front porch or patio space while being functional, helping to keep dirt out of the house. It’s an inexpensive seasonal touch that makes a noticeable statement.