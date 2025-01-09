Bath & Body Works Just Released a "Sweet" New Scent for Valentine's Day

If your home smells anything like mine, it’s an aromatic blend of freshly baked gingerbread cookies and a Christmas tree farm. Not that I’m complaining! After all, Bath & Body Works makes some of the best-smelling holiday candles known to nose-kind. But as you squeeze the final drop out of your Vanilla Bean Noel lotion and use up the last of your Winter Candy Apple hand soap, Bath & Body Works is prepping for the next major holiday: Valentine’s Day. The specialty retailer is dropping a brand-new scent in honor of Feb. 14, plus 20 new items—and Best Life has the inside scoop.

Bath & Body Works is feeling extra lovey-dovey this winter. The home fragrance chain, which operates 1,748 stores nationwide, is releasing a limited-edition Valentine’s Day scent in collaboration with the iconic Sweethearts candy.

The fragrance 4Ever Sweet will be available in hand soap, fragrance mist, body cream, candles, lotion, and more. The sugary scent has notes of candied grape, sweet berry, and powdered sugar. In other words, it’s a box of Sweethearts Conversation Hearts brought to life.

“Whether it’s a partner, friend, family member, or anyone special in your life, this collection has something sweet to make everyone happy!” Bath & Body Works said in an email.

Bath & Body Works

The Bath & Body Works x Sweethearts collection will officially launch in stores and online on Monday, Jan. 13. The 4Ever Sweet line will include 20 new products across all body care categories, from moisturizers to soaps. A detailed list of merchandise, along with corresponding price tags, can be found below.

4Ever Sweet Fine Fragrance Mist ($18)

Mini Fine Fragrance Mist ($9)

4Ever Sweet Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18)

4Ever Sweet Body Lotion ($16)

4Ever Body Wash ($16)

4Ever Lip Oil ($10)

4Ever Sweet Bath Fizz ($11)

4Ever Sweet Hand Cream ($9)

4Ever Sweet 3-Wick Candle ($27)

4Ever Sweet Single-Wick Candle ($19)

4Ever Sweet Wallflower Fragrance Refill ($8)

4Ever Sweet Foaming Hand Soap ($8)

4EverSweet PocketBac ($2)

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works’ Sweethearts collection will also feature decor, including the brand’s signature candle holders, bath accessories, and fashion items.

Sweethearts 3-Wick Candle Holder ($35)

‘Be Mine’ PocketBac Holder ($5)

‘UR Sweet’ PocketBac Holder ($5)

‘Be Mine’ Bath Sponge ($6)

‘You + Me’ Bath Sponge ($6)

‘UR Cute’ Shea Socks ($10)

Sweethearts Tray ($25)

Sweethearts x Bath & Body Works Crossbody Bag ($25)

Remember, this is a limited-edition drop, so once items sell out, they’ll probably be gone for good. Who said a new Bath & Body Works scent couldn’t cure the winter blues?