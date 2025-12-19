Bath & Body Works’ $1 Stocking Stuffer Sale Ends Tonight

Some of these items are normally up to $13!

Calling all last-minute Christmas shoppers: You have exactly two days to take advantage of Bath & Body Works’ Stocking Stuffer Sale before it ends at 5:59 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20. You can score hundreds of fan-favorite items for just $1, $2, or $3, including PocketBac Hand Sanitizers, travel-sized lotions and fine fragrance mists, and so much more.

At her local store, shopper @bredahl.ella1 found the following stocking stuffers:

$1 PocketBac Hand Sanitizers in just about every scent (normally $1.95)

$2 hand creams (normally $8.95)

$2 car fragrance refills (normally $4.95)

$2 hand sanitizer sprays (normally $3.95)

$3 bar soaps (normally $8.95)

$3 minis (normally $8.95)

$3 lipcare (normally up to $12.95)

$3 hanging fragrance diffusers (normally $6.95)

In a TikTok video of her own shopping trip, @couponingwithtaryn shared how her store had a huge display of all the sale items—meaning you don’t have to waste any time digging around!

These offers are valid online, too (shop the sale here). But do note that there is a 24-item limit for each of the three price points.

There’s also another secret sale happening online right now. If you make a $30 purchase at Bath & Body Works (which, we all know, isn’t hard to do!), you’re eligible to get one of the following gift sets for just $35:

And that’s not all: Bath & Body Works is also running two other pre-Christmas sales right now. First is the Buy 3, Get 1 Free promotion on all full-size body and skin care products, which is a great way to put together a gift set for someone. This includes:

Ultimate Hydration Body Creams: $17.95

Body Butters: $20.95

Fine Fragrance Mists: $19.95

Moisturizing Body Washes: $17.95

Body Lotions: $16.95

Body Washes: $16.95

3-in-1 Hair, Face, and Body Wash for Men: $15.95

You can also mix and match five wallflowers for $28—a savings of $11.75!

If none of these sales are speaking to you, fear not. The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is expected to kick off on Dec. 26, according to shopping influencer @jamies_daily_deals.

In her TikTok announcement, she shares that this major sale will include full-size body care items for as low as $3.99, three-wick candles for just $6, single-wick candles for just $4, and hand soaps for $2 or less, among other great prices.

Again, this sale will be both in-store and online. It typically lasts for about three weeks, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop.