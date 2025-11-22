7 Best Bass Pro Shops Early Black Friday Deals Starting This Week

Bass Pro’s early Black Friday deals feature big markdowns on top outdoor gear picks.

Best Lifers, I’ve clocked hours upon hours of clamming for clams and crabbing for crabs, and yes, I’ve even fished a fish or two, so today we’re going fishing for deals at Bass Pro Shops/. I focused on the highest dollar amounts you can save. The Bass Pro early Black Friday sales are not crazy huge considering that these are big ticket items, but they are considerable enough if you’re an outdoorsperson. We threw in some gear on the more affordable end, but these are mostly tools from the fan favorite for Bass Pro lifers — the fish finder to a handy new rod the company has been iterating on to make better. Here are the best seven Black Friday sales at Bass Pro.

1 Bear Archery Cruzer G3 RTH Compound Bow Package

Let’s get straight into it with a plot twist: archery. The question is, do you want to have another humdrum year where you’ve accomplished little to nothing or do you want to be handy with a bow and arrow for all the times you 100% need that. “Adjustments made easily and shoots smooth. Affordable and reliable entry level bow,” one reviewer said. Apparently, it comes as advertised and the widely-adjustable bow draw length adjustment from 14″ to 30″ and a huge draw weight adjustment range from 10 t0 70 pounds. It’s $299.97.

2 Fish finder

This is the investment to ensure you don’t come back to the fish fry empty handed. It will help you scout out plentiful fishing areas like “ledges, drop-offs, and ditches” to getting you to the fish holding areas. Secret spots are done when you’ve got this on board. Where was this when Frank Mundus was out doing his thing in Montauk, Long Island New York? (Yes, that’s where the true story of Jaws happened, not in Amityville, a fictional town.) Captain Ahab would live for this. The touch screen’s high res and you can make it wireless or use your ethernet cord. They’ve taken $200 off the price so if you want one, or you want the captain in your life to have one, now’s the time. It’s $1,299.

3 Bass Pro Shops Tourney Special Spinning Rod

Let’s talk about something more affordable that’s actually quite durable even though it’s so reasonably priced. They’ve made this rod more sensitive than the other models, and it’s got stainless steel guides and inserts. “I bought this rod a few weeks ago and I took it alkalinity fishing, very good sensitivity lite wait strong. I popped my spinner of a rock and hit the top of the bottom of a bridge, and it was fine. Very good when bringing in fish,” one reviewer said. Sounds effective. It’s $36.98 – $44.98.

4 Cabela’s Outfitter XL 0° Sleeping Bag

While it’s a tad chilly to think about stargazing, just think about the nights you could have another a canopy of constellations tucked into this roomy sleeping bag. That’s what people praise, how roomy it is. The coffee color and the plaid lining are very stylish, and they’ll get it to you quickly by Nov. 24th.

“Very comfortable, very warm. The fabric inside is nice and soft.” And this love letter says it all. “The bag has plenty of room to move around in, very, very comfortable and I was really surprised how warm it is, very well built, heavy canvas construction.it is everything I was looking for in sleeping bag.” More to come on Cabela’s from Best Life soon! It’s $139.98 (you save $50.)

5 RedHead Stronghaul Insulated Waterproof Hunting Boots for Men

There are some things one simply cannot on Shein, and these are one of them.

Nothing’s getting through these bad boys. They have a 400-gram 3M Thinsulate Insulation and will get you through the toughest muds imaginable. They say they absorb shock and will keep you tootsies bon edry no matter what along ll the hunting terrains for life. They’re $79.98.

6 Flannel Shirt

A classic. They always due sales on their flannels and why not take advantage. (We wanted something under $20 on this list.) “My wife loves the plaid shirt the material is excellent just buy one see the excellent quality for yourself,” one reviewer said. ” It comes in red, green, blues and brown plaids and is crazy soft. Perfect for outdoor activities or anything at all in fall and winter. It’s $17.

7 Cabela’s Pro Series 24″ Wi-Fi Pellet Grill

Gentlemen start your grill engines. A grill you can control with an app? Of course. It’s a wood-pellet hopper and a window that lets you see all the flaming action with its own cleaning system. (The temperature starts at 160 degres and goes up to 450 degrees. And you’ll know how to set it up. “Just picked the grill up yesterday. I assembled it today and must say they were some of the best instructions I’ve used despite being mainly pictures. I loved how the hardware was packaged separately with labels on the bags for which step. I had it put together in about an hour. It looks great.” one reviewer said. (You save $100, nothing to sneeze at.) It’s $599.98.