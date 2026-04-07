11 Best Barnes & Noble “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Shop Barnes & Noble’s newest items for reading nooks, decor, and book lovers.

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I entered the world a bookworm. And now that I have my own big girl apartment, I love perusing the aisles at Barnes & Noble for literary-themed decor for my reading nook and bookshelves. In addition to your next five-star read, B&N offers accessories like bookmarks and reading lights, carrying totes, thematic candles, and collector’s items, including limited-edition board games (Empyrean Riders, I’m looking at you). Keep reading to discover the 11 best new items at Barnes & Noble.

1 Papier Garden Table Hardcover Spiral Recipe Journal

Organize all your recipes in one place with Papier’s Garden Table Hardcover Spiral Recipe Journal ($28). The 85-page book is divided into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and treats categories with prompts for recipe instructions, tips, ratings, dietary notes, and pairing suggestions.

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2 Group Shiva Quilted Book Sleeve

Keep your reading materials safe from accidental tears and marks with this cute Group Shiva Quilted Book Sleeve ($20). I know I’ll be using it all season long to protect my books from sunscreen, sand, and damp linens after a long day by the water.

3 The Brilliant Reading Rest

The Brilliant Reading Rest ($35) is compatible with books, e-readers, and cookbooks. It features silicon feet for stability and the collapsible design makes it easy to transport.

4 Little Women Flower Vase

Gift your fellow March sister this unique ceramic Little Women Flower Vase ($29). The literary vase also doubles as beautiful mantle or bookshelf decor when not in use.

5 Paper Source Embroidered Book Lover Pillow

Turn an accent chair into the reading nook of your dreams with a cozy throw blanket and this Embroidered Book Lover Pillow ($27) from Paper Source.

“This pillow is so perfect for my bookish decor!” raved one shopper.

6 Paper Source Feelin’ The Heat Candle

Speaking of home libraries, pick up this playful Feelin’ The Heat Candle ($20) for your cozy setup. Its smoky pepper and amber scent is a spicy nod to romance novels—pair it with a love story for a thoughtful gift.

7 The World of Jane Austen 1000-Piece Puzzle

Only true Jane Austen bookworms will be able to solve this 1,000-Piece The World of Jane Austen Puzzle ($25). It features characters and landmarks from Austen’s most-popular novels, including Emma, Sense and Sensibility, and Pride and Prejudice.

8 Chamomile Embroidered Fabric Tote

Transport your library haul in style with this Chamomile Embroidered Fabric Tote ($33). It has reinforced carrying straps and roomy design for all your reading essentials.

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9 Bookmarks that will bring a smile to your face

Humdrum Paper’s collection of silly bookmarks will bring a smile to your face. Retailing for $6.50 a piece, some of my favorite designs include this Butter Bookmark, French Fries Bookmark, Hot Sauce Bookmark, Croissant Bookmark, and Taco Bookmark.

10 Pride and Prejudice Metal Bookends

Display your novels with a side of yearning from Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet with this Pride and Prejudice Metal Bookends ($40).

11 Fourth Wing: Rise of the Wingleader Board Game

Calling all Empyrean Riders! Pre-orders are officially open for the Fourth Wing: Rise of the Wingleader Board Game ($27).

“Step into the world of The Empyrean and battle for prestige in the Riders Quadrant. In Rise of the Wingleader, players compete for status at Basgiath War College—outmaneuver others, forge alliances, and prove you have what it takes to rise through the ranks,” per the description.