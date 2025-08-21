Barnes & Noble Just Launched Its Biggest Book Sale of the Year

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No, it’s not just your imagination: Books have gotten expensive. Last week, I picked up a paperback at the airport bookstore, and was shocked when the total was over $20. If you have been holding off buying that bestseller you are dying to read, now is the time to do it: Barnes & Noble has announced that its epic half-off sale is back for a limited time.

The Book Haul is Back

“Book Haul is back,” Barnes & Noble writes on its website. “For a limited time, hundreds of hardcovers are 50% off. Bestselling fiction, new fantasy favorites, celebrity memoirs and more — this is the sale you don’t want to miss.” There are also mysteries, thrillers, cookbooks, picture book, biographies, and more included in the promo.

There are lots of bestsellers and popular titles on sale

A few popular books on sale include A Curse Carved in Bone by Danielle L. Jensen, The Poppy Fields by Nikki Erlick, Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez, The Perfect Marriage, by Jeneva Rose, Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson, Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, and Intermezzo: A Novel by Sally Rooney.

RELATED: 25 Books That Will Make You the Most Interesting Person in the Room.

Cookbooks and LEGO sets are also marked down

There are also lots of cookbooks, including Martha Stewart’s Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen, What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts) by Stanley Tucci, and America’s Test Kitchen 25th Anniversary Cookbook: 500 Recipes That Changed the Way America Cooks.

Books aren’t the only thing on sale as part of the Book Haul. Take 25 percent off select LEGO sets. This includes the Chinese Festivals Trotting Lantern set, LEGO Super Mario Goombas’ Playground, various LEGO Harry Potter sets, and even the popular LEGO Botanical collection.

Additionally, take half off select journals, 30 percent off all CDs, select collectibles are 30 percent off, and Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions are BOGO half off.

Shoppers are flocking to stores

Shoppers were thrilled at the news. “i’ve been waiting,” one commented on Barnes & Noble’s Instagram post. “Putting my list together!!!” another writes. “​​*me sending this to my mom even though she said I wasn’t allowed to buy any more books until I finish reading the ones I have*” a third chimed in.

Influencers have also been sharing about the sale on various social media platforms. One TikToker shared about it in a viral video. “this is your sign to go to B&N and take advantage of their 50% off hardbacks sale!” they wrote. “Running not walking,” commented a follower. “There was a lot of good literary fiction books,” another commented, adding “they also had some nice special editions that were part of the sale!” And a third added: “Brb on my way right now.”