30 Huge Bands from the '70s You Totally Forgot Existed

If you’re relying on oldies radio stations, it can be easy to pigeonhole the ‘70s to a few massive groups and musical fads. But in reality, there’s a lot more to the decade than just disco. From the earliest days of glam and prog-rock to emotionally riveting soul and everything in between, there’s so much ground to cover that some seriously tremendous acts can get tragically overlooked. If you’re looking to jog your memory, we’ve put together some huge bands from the ‘70s you totally forgot existed. Read on to dive into the nostalgia—or even make some new discoveries.

1 | 10cc Wikimedia Commons Even though there was no shortage of musical innovation in the ‘70s, few bands managed to leave quite as significant an impact as this British outfit. They were more popular in their homeland, scoring three top 40 hits and five consecutive top ten albums over the course of the decade in the U.K. But even on top of their worldwide smash “I’m Not in Love” and its groundbreaking backing track, many critics have argued the talent among the four core members helped generate a truly rich catalog for the band that is worthy of revisiting.

2 | The Runaways Mercury Despite what their now-iconic song “Cherry Bomb” might have you believe, this hard-rocking all-female outfit was never really a huge chart hit stateside when they were active in the 1970s. But the relatively short-lived group—which kickstarted the careers of veritable legends like Joan Jett and Lita Ford—provided an undeniably influential sound to the era.

3 | Big Star Ardent Studios If you went by critical accolades alone, you might walk away convinced that this band out of Memphis was a major commercial success in the ‘70s. However, a string of commercial flop albums only ushered in an early demise for the group that was later revived after their releases reached cult status in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The untimely death of founding member Alex Chilton in 2010 due to a heart attack has further solidified appreciation for Big Star in the years since.

4 | Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers Beserkley Punk fans may consider them indispensable, but even for people with their finger firmly on the pulse of music, it might’ve been easy to lose track of this outfit over the years. None of their albums released during the ‘70s charted, but cult hits like “Pablo Picasso” and “Roadrunner” serve as a firm reminder that their sound helped shape what was to come in the following decades.

5 | Shuggie Otis Sony Music Entertainment In a decade choc full of legendary soul and R&B acts, it could almost be understandable that Shuggie Otis is rarely at the top of mind when listing off the heaviest hitters. The multi-instrumentalist and renowned blues guitarist struck it big with three critically acclaimed albums in the early ‘70s, including the hits “Inspiration Information” and the top-ten smash “Strawberry Letter 23.” His transition into life as a session musician working with artists like Etta James and Bo Diddly kept him from releasing any other solo albums until 2013.

6 | The Sweet Capitol Originally and more accurately called The Sweetshop, these unabashed early glam rockers boasted a hit catalog—including the chart-topping 1973 single "Blockbuster"—and bright leather pants.

7 | Boney M Shutterstock Another only-in-the-70s enigma, this German-based Euro-Caribbean band’s hits were staples at every disco party. But unlike disco, the band and its music prevailed. Generations and incarnations later, Boney M has sold 100 million albums to date and shows no signs of slowing down.

8 | Shocking Blue Pink Elephant A Dutch psychedelic band that found worldwide success with the single "Venus," which went No.1 only two months into 1970, introducing a new decade to the band's wild sonic stylings. Though the group's next single, "Love Buzz," failed to hit like its predecessor, it was given new life after catching the ear of a young Seattle punk, who later made it his band’s first single, two decades after it was originally released.

9 | M MCA Records A great '80s sonic precursor, M introduced its signature sound to the world with "Pop Muzik," a catchy, synth-heavy single that went No. 1 in the final weeks of the 1970s, helping to usher in a new wave of music for a new decade.

10 | Lobo Big Tree Records A Florida folk rocker who served the quiet, writerly side of the dancing decade, Lobo’s uniqueness didn’t go unappreciated, as he rose to the top of the Adult Contemporary charts with tales of love, loss, and a dog named Boo. RELATED: The 25 Most Influential Music Videos Ever Made.

11 | Jigsaw Wikimedia Commons This British quartet took the harder road, shunning synths and disco balls in favor of loud guitars and stage effects that included fire-eating, exploding amps, and drum kits engulfed in flames. Such antics, combined with true '70s classical remixes, produced many a hit.

12 | Edison Lighthouse Sony Music Entertainment While this particular band was an actual one-hit wonder with the single "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)," leader Tony Burrows was, in fact, a musical busybody, recording simultaneously with numerous bands that churned out a plethora of top 20 hits.

13 | Slade Warner Bros. With huge sales, a slew of hits, and a half-century career, this trusted act may have ushered in 80s rock more than any other more recognizable group, fusing heavy glam with high-energy live shows. Oh, and they had 11 top-five hits in four years and sold 50 million records.

14 | Chic Shutterstock Quintessential disco from epicenter of the disco, this New York band made hits that were built to last—singles like “Good Times” and “Le Freak” endured for decades, the latter remaining Atlantic Records’ biggest hit until 1990, replaced—very appropriately—by Madonna’s "Vogue." The band itself continues to soldier on, too, even collaborating with Elton John and Lady Gaga in 2018.

15 | The Manhattans Columbia Early R&B from Jersey City was The Manhattan's forte. Their No.1 hit “Kiss and Say Goodbye” was the second platinum-selling single in history. RELATED: 8 '90s Hit Songs That Are Offensive by Today's Standards.

16 | Sha Na Na Kama Sutra Most groups would call playing Woodstock and appearing in the '70s biggest musical film, Grease, a successful career. But that was just the beginning for this New York-based throwback act, whose hit TV series of the same name ran four seasons and proved, in 1981, the world still needed doo-wop.

17 | The Hues Corporation RCA Records A soul trio with many a charting song and one uber-mega hit, “Hues” was a nod to the black pride movement in the band's native Los Angeles. They were gone by 1980, but try and find a dance mix without "Rock the Boat Baby."

18 | Wild Cherry Epic Records No one knows how such fair-haired boys from Ohio steel country got their soul, but the joke wasn’t lost on the band—or its new international audience—when the release of "Play That Funky Music" took the American rock and R&B top spots and went platinum in 1976.

19 | Ocean Kama Sutra Records Gospel helped create rock-n-roll, and this Canadian band is certainly an example of the those two worlds colliding. Ocean's "Put Your Hand in the Hand" went as high as No. 2 on the Billboard charts when it was released in 1971.

20 | Mungo Jerry Dawn This playful British band with a bizarre moniker, led by Ray Dorset, had a fondness for skiffle music and the blues. The group's biggest claim to fame? The unavoidable, and sort of delightful, 1970 hit "In The Summertime." RELATED: 7 Hit '70s Songs That Are Offensive by Today's Standards.

21 | Steam Mercury Records This band borders on the bizarre when it comes to its career path. Steam started in 1969, released a No. 1 single—"Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye"— that is still played in ballparks today, and then broke up on 1970.

22 | Bread Wikimedia Commons Bread was an easy-listening, chart-climbing outfit that could go heavy without going dark. Few would call this '70s-specific sound influential, but few had Bread’s range within such a categorized genre, a range prevalent decades later: Check out the opening track of 1998s Mutations by a weird kid named Beck, and see if it sounds familiar.

23 | T.Rex Wikimedia Commons From the genius mind of the late Marc Bolan, this folk duo-turn-glam rock monster band has so many good songs, with 1972's "Bang a Gong (Get it On)" being the most successful. Unfortunately, we didn't hear how the band could have developed due to Bolan's tragic death at age 29.

24 | The Sylvers Wikimedia Commons With their silver suits and Motown-influenced dance steps, this California group played soul with style and had six songs on the charts in the '70s.

25 | The Love Unlimited Orchestra Shutterstock This 20, 30, and sometimes 40-piece orchestra recorded seven studio albums and were conducted by legendary R&B singer—the one and only Barry White. RELATED: The 70 Best Cover Songs of All Time.

26 | Tony Orlando & Dawn Wikimedia Commons Something like a forgotten Sonny & Cher, this New York City trio, not duo, had 15 Top 40 hits in the '70s, including three that went to No. 1—"Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree," "He Don't Love You (Like I Love You)," and "Knock Three Times.

27 | Edwin Starr Motown As an artist signed to Motown, Edwin Starr scored a No. 1 hit with the protest anthem "War" His influence spanned genres and decades, reaching into the 1990s, when his single "Big Papa" may have caught the ear of a young, but notorious Brooklyn rapper.

28 | Melanie Neighborhood Records / Wikimedia Commons She had a brand new pair of roller skates, and the worldwide hit "Brand New Key" that topped the charts in 1971.

29 | The Honey Cone Hot Wax This all-female R&B trio from Los Angeles formed in 1969, went No. 1 with "Want Ads," and ceased to exist by 1973.