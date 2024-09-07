Skip to content
New on Amazon Prime in September — All the Latest Shows and Blockbusters to Watch This Month

Movie buffs will be very happy.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Universal Pictures
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 07, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Amazon Prime already has a solid, binge-worthy library, but their new September lineup is spectacular. Movie buffs will be thrilled with cult movies like The Big Lebowski and The Usual Suspects, kids will love Puss In Boots and Paddington 2, and musical/rom-com fans can look forward to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, plus much, much more.

Want even more content? Sign up for their video channels. “With Prime Video Channels you can conveniently enjoy the best and widest selection of premium content available alongside fan favorites included with Prime, and manage your subscriptions all in one place,” Amazon says. “For example, you can add channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, giving you access to even more content from those services with no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime.”

Here is Amazon Prime’s exact lineup for September—enjoy!

RELATED: The Best TV shows of 2024 So Far.

Arriving on September 1

Red Eye (2005)

Dreamworks Pictures

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1986)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Steel (1997)

Stigmata (1999)

Super 8 (2011)

Swingers (1996)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Core (2003)

The Doors (1991)

The Egg And I (1947)

The First Purge (2018)

The General's Daughter (1999)

The Grey (2011)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Misfits (2021)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Wolf Man (1941)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Tyler Perry's Acrimony (2018)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Winchester (2018)

The Wolfman (2010)

Arriving on September 3

\u200bSnack Shack (2024)

Republic Pictures

Snack Shack (2024)

The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024)

Arriving on September 6

ONE Fight Night

Prime Video

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

Arriving on September 10

The Money Game (2024)

Prime Video

The Money Game (2024)

Arriving on September 11

Colette (2018)

30 West

Colette (2018)

Arriving on September 12

\u200bAround the World in 80 Days (2021)

PBS

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Arriving on September 13

\u200bThe Grand Tour: One for the Road (2024)

Prime Video

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (2024)

Spark: A Space Tail (2016)

Arriving on September 14

\u200bElementary, Seasons 1-7 (2013)

CBS

Elementary, Seasons 1-7 (2013)

Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video (2024)

Arriving on September 15

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Paramount Pictures

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Arriving on September 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

Roadside Attractions

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

Arriving on September 20

Jason Bourne (2016)

Universal Pictures

Jason Bourne (2016)

Arriving on September 23

What If (2014)

Entertainment One

What If (2014)

September 24

Evolution of the Black Quarterback (2024)

Prime Video

Evolution of the Black Quarterback (2024)

Arriving on September 26

Paddington 2 (2018)

StudioCanal

Paddington 2 (2018)

Arriving on September 29

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Arriving on September 30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)


