New on Amazon Prime in September — All the Latest Shows and Blockbusters to Watch This Month

Amazon Prime already has a solid, binge-worthy library, but their new September lineup is spectacular. Movie buffs will be thrilled with cult movies like The Big Lebowski and The Usual Suspects, kids will love Puss In Boots and Paddington 2, and musical/rom-com fans can look forward to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, plus much, much more.

Want even more content? Sign up for their video channels. “With Prime Video Channels you can conveniently enjoy the best and widest selection of premium content available alongside fan favorites included with Prime, and manage your subscriptions all in one place,” Amazon says. “For example, you can add channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, giving you access to even more content from those services with no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime.”

Here is Amazon Prime’s exact lineup for September—enjoy!

Arriving on September 1 Dreamworks Pictures Red Eye (2005) Revolutionary Road (2009) Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) Roxanne (1987) Rumble Fish (1983) Runaway Train (1986) Saturday Night Fever (1977) Sinister 2 (2015) Son of Dracula (1943) Species (1995) Species II (1998) Species III (2004) Species: The Awakening (2007) Steel (1997) Stigmata (1999) Super 8 (2011) Swingers (1996) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) The Big Lebowski (1998) The Black Dahlia (2006) The Cold Light of Day (2012) The Core (2003) The Doors (1991) The Egg And I (1947) The First Purge (2018) The General's Daughter (1999) The Grey (2011) The Invisible Man (1933) The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977) The Misfits (2021) The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) The Mummy (1932) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986) The Usual Suspects (1995) The Vampire Lovers (1970) The Wolf Man (1941) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019) Tyler Perry's Acrimony (2018) V for Vendetta (2006) Where the Buffalo Roam (1980) Winchester (2018) The Wolfman (2010)

Arriving on September 3 Republic Pictures Snack Shack (2024) The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024)

Arriving on September 6 Prime Video ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

Arriving on September 10 Prime Video The Money Game (2024)

Arriving on September 11 30 West Colette (2018)

Arriving on September 12 PBS Around the World in 80 Days (2021) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Arriving on September 13 Prime Video The Grand Tour: One for the Road (2024) Spark: A Space Tail (2016)

Arriving on September 14 CBS Elementary, Seasons 1-7 (2013) Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video (2024)

Arriving on September 15 Paramount Pictures Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Arriving on September 19 Roadside Attractions Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

Arriving on September 20 Universal Pictures Jason Bourne (2016)

Arriving on September 23 Entertainment One What If (2014)

September 24 Prime Video Evolution of the Black Quarterback (2024)

Arriving on September 26 StudioCanal Paddington 2 (2018)

Arriving on September 29 Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Arriving on September 30 Universal Pictures Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)



