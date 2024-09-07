One Of Stephen King's Favorite TV Shows Starts New Season This Month

When Stephen King gives his seal of approval on any kind of horror content, you know you’re in for something special. “FROM: I’m three episodes in. Wonderful concept, beautifully handled. Is it possible these people are dead and don’t know it? That spike through the head…holy cow,” King said on X. Season 3 of From airs on Amazon Prime on September 22. Here’s what you need to know about the show.

RELATED: The 25 Best Horror TV Series of All Time.





What Is From About? Amazon Prime It’s no surprise King likes the show.“From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter,” says MGM . “As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

From Vs Lost ABC From is similar to Lost (which Harold Perrineau also starred in, so he’s treading familiar ground here). “Like its spiritual forerunner Lost — with whom it shares a star (Perrineau), two executive producers (Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner) and a taste for hard-to-Google one-syllable titles — From appears to be playing a long game,” says The Hollywood Reporter .

Perrineau As Sheriff Boyd Stevens Amazon Prime It’s no accident that Perrineau, who plays self-appointed Sheriff Boyd Stevens in From, gravitates towards these darker roles.“At the end of the day, it's just this thing that fascinates me,” he told FilmSpeak . “When people feel like they're in places and they don't have choices, what do they do? How do you survive? What do you do to live? What do you do to thrive? What will you do to get it? So those questions have been part of my brain my whole life [and] I've been fortunate enough to have worked on a number of projects that let me explore that kind of stuff. Lost of course, was like that and now here we are [with] From.”

Suspenseful Even For the Cast Amazon Prime Perrineau says the showrunners only give the actors as little information as needed for each episode. “But the thing that's really great about it and in From in particular, is the immediacy of what's happening ‘right now’ is enough to deal with,” he says. “The immediacy of the show is the thing that's also really exciting about it. I don't have to have a real history of the place or any of that stuff, and that's what I think the audience is going to really enjoy about it. It's really jarring and ‘in the moment’.” RELATED: The 18 Best Horror Movies on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating Shutterstock From currently has a stellar 94% critics and 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The horror is real -- and it gets real gory -- but this is no simple splatterfest. Series creator John Griffin has built his world meticulously, and all his characters have their own fraught back stories and their own personal demons,” says critic Brad Newsome from The Age .