Why This $20 Amazon Kitchen Gadget Has Over 30K Reviews

It’s not often Amazon customers are united in overwhelming praise for a kitchen gadget, but this item from Austrian company Mueller has racked up a stunning 30k in reviews and shows no sign of slowing down. The Mueller Original Pro-Series V Blade Veggie Chopper is the ultimate multipurpose must-have—the five blades slice, julienne, and dice with ease. It would be reasonable to assume something this versatile would be expensive but Amazon is listing the chopper and spiralizer at just $19.99, down from the list price of $29.97. That’s an impressive 33% discount. Here’s what you need to know about this handy little kitchen tool.

Meal Prep Shutterstock Mueller claims this gadget will make meal prep a dream. “More restaurants use Mueller than all the others combined because of our quality,” the company says. “Effortlessly chop, slice, and dice your ingredients with ease using our tough as nails chopper. It's simple to use, set up, and clean, saving you time and energy during meal preparation.”

Easy Storage Shutterstock The top-quality stainless steel blades can be stored safely, freeing up precious counter space. “Prepped ingredients can be stored directly in the Food Container, so there’s less clean up!” the company says. “Plus, when all is done, the chopper completely disassembles for easy cleaning, and blades can be stored in their holder.”

Easy Cleaning iStock Every single element of the chopper can be conveniently cleaned on the top shelf of your dishwasher, and it’s BPA-free. “Unlike inferior vegetable choppers that are new on the market, Mueller is a name you can trust for tried and tested premium quality and non-toxic materials to keep your food safe and healthy,” Mueller says.

The Reviews Are Golden Shutterstock If you’re thinking this gadget must be too good to be true, think again. “I have almost nothing to complain about with this kit,” one reviewer says. “It cuts effortlessly compared to the cheaper one I used to have. Doesn't really matter what, onions, peppers, apples, carrots, potatoes, all of them go through it like a hot knife through butter.” RELATED: 11 Best Kitchen Items to Buy From Target.

Salad Joy Shutterstock Another reviewer mentions how easy it is to use the chopper for salads. “I'm a great fan of Waldorf salad, but the chopping of all those apples can be a deterrent to having it as often as I want to. But this chopper makes it easy! You do have to slice the apple to fit it onto the chopping surface, but then whacking the chopper down instantly produces perfect little cubes of apple.”

It’s Fun To Use Shutterstock More than one review talks about how fun the chopper is to use. “I love it! I had it for less than a day and I used it 3x already. I never had this much fun prepping lots of veg. I love everything about this chopper- good design, sturdiness of the product, functionality, size of the product, ease of washing. I wish I bought this long time ago. It’s definitely a keeper.”

Quality Blades Shutterstock Customers are impressed with the quality of the blades. “Finally! A good chopper,” one reviewer says. “I have gone through about 3 different choppers - most have been cheaper than this one. But this is worth every penny. We do a lot of pico de gallo and different dishes that require chopped veggies and this thing is awesome!! I’m not having to slam down the top because the blades are sharp enough. Totally recommend! Will be a staple in our home!”



