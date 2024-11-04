Skip to content
Cooking & Food
Why This $20 Amazon Kitchen Gadget Has Over 30K Reviews

It’s a multipurpose must-have.

Mueller Original Pro-Series V Blade Veggie Chopper
Amazon
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastNov 04, 2024
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
It’s not often Amazon customers are united in overwhelming praise for a kitchen gadget, but this item from Austrian company Mueller has racked up a stunning 30k in reviews and shows no sign of slowing down. The Mueller Original Pro-Series V Blade Veggie Chopper is the ultimate multipurpose must-have—the five blades slice, julienne, and dice with ease. It would be reasonable to assume something this versatile would be expensive but Amazon is listing the chopper and spiralizer at just $19.99, down from the list price of $29.97. That’s an impressive 33% discount. Here’s what you need to know about this handy little kitchen tool.

Meal Prep

Chopped vegetables on a wooden cutting board

Shutterstock

Mueller claims this gadget will make meal prep a dream. “More restaurants use Mueller than all the others combined because of our quality,” the company says. “Effortlessly chop, slice, and dice your ingredients with ease using our tough as nails chopper. It's simple to use, set up, and clean, saving you time and energy during meal preparation.”

Easy Storage

A woman opening a drawer in the kitchen

Shutterstock

The top-quality stainless steel blades can be stored safely, freeing up precious counter space. “Prepped ingredients can be stored directly in the Food Container, so there’s less clean up!” the company says. “Plus, when all is done, the chopper completely disassembles for easy cleaning, and blades can be stored in their holder.”

Easy Cleaning

Young woman putting dishes in dishwasheriStock

Every single element of the chopper can be conveniently cleaned on the top shelf of your dishwasher, and it’s BPA-free. “Unlike inferior vegetable choppers that are new on the market, Mueller is a name you can trust for tried and tested premium quality and non-toxic materials to keep your food safe and healthy,” Mueller says.

The Reviews Are Golden

Good Amazon reviews on a cell phone

Shutterstock

If you’re thinking this gadget must be too good to be true, think again. “I have almost nothing to complain about with this kit,” one reviewer says. “It cuts effortlessly compared to the cheaper one I used to have. Doesn't really matter what, onions, peppers, apples, carrots, potatoes, all of them go through it like a hot knife through butter.”

Salad Joy

Waldorf salad with chopped apples in a bowl on a kitchen table

Shutterstock

Another reviewer mentions how easy it is to use the chopper for salads. “I'm a great fan of Waldorf salad, but the chopping of all those apples can be a deterrent to having it as often as I want to. But this chopper makes it easy! You do have to slice the apple to fit it onto the chopping surface, but then whacking the chopper down instantly produces perfect little cubes of apple.”

It’s Fun To Use

Woman in the kitchen looking happy about cooking

Shutterstock

More than one review talks about how fun the chopper is to use. “I love it! I had it for less than a day and I used it 3x already. I never had this much fun prepping lots of veg. I love everything about this chopper- good design, sturdiness of the product, functionality, size of the product, ease of washing. I wish I bought this long time ago. It’s definitely a keeper.”

Quality Blades

Bowl of finely chopped pico de gallo on a wooden table

Shutterstock

Customers are impressed with the quality of the blades. “Finally! A good chopper,” one reviewer says. “I have gone through about 3 different choppers - most have been cheaper than this one. But this is worth every penny. We do a lot of pico de gallo and different dishes that require chopped veggies and this thing is awesome!! I’m not having to slam down the top because the blades are sharp enough. Totally recommend! Will be a staple in our home!”


