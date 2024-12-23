Amazon Secretly Launched a New Under-$20 Shop to Compete With Temu—Everything You Need to Know

Is Amazon Haul the new Temu? The new under-$20 shop launched in November and has since risen in popularity thanks to its wide inventory of products (spanning categories from fashion and home to electronics) and incredibly low prices. But don’t be mistaken, Amazon Haul isn’t replacing Prime membership. Instead, Amazon is now making it easier to shop in larger quantities—or "hauls"—without breaking the bank.

"One of the really interesting things that Amazon did is to make this completely separate from the main Amazon site," GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders told CNBC . "Now, there's a logic in doing that: They don't want consumers to trade down to lower-priced goods."

From low prices to delivery wait times, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Haul, Temu’s new biggest competitor.

What is Amazon Haul?

Amazon is expanding its portfolio with the addition of Amazon Haul, a mobile-only e-commerce platform where customers can snag specific products at " ultra-low prices. " The catch? Prime delivery isn’t an option; instead, you’ll have to wait one to two weeks for your order to arrive at your doorstep. The items are all arriving from China.

"Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices," Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of worldwide selling partner services at Amazon, said in a press release. "Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected."

A beta version of Amazon Haul is currently available for customers—all you have to do is update your Amazon Shopping app to experience the next interface. Since the platform is still in its trial stage, Mehta said the company has plans to "refine and expand" Amazon Haul in 2025.

How is Amazon Haul similar to Temu and Shein?

As Best Lifepreviously explained, the Chinese company Temu is, simply put, "an e-commerce website that sells a little bit of everything at dirt-cheap prices."

Shein and AliExpress are other Chinese e-retailers with similar business models. But Amazon Haul may also be trying to compete with AliExpress's parent company, Alibaba. AliExpress is a "business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, which means both its buyers and sellers are businesses, not consumers," Best Life previously reported.

What this means is that those placing orders on Alibaba may actually be buying items for a store or their own e-commerce business, hence why the company emphasizes bulk purchasing.

Amazon Haul offers incentives for extra spending.

Amazon Haul was designed with bargain hunters in mind. The in-app platform has a price cap of $20 per item, with most products costing $10 or less. You may even find merchandise for as little as a buck, the company teased in a press release. Some examples of products with “crazy low prices” include:

Three-piece trimmer razor set for $2.99

iPhone 16 phone case for $1.79

Winter gloves with touchscreen enabling for $3.21

Grilling utensils for $4.99

Three-piece jewelry set for $2.99

Additionally, customers who add multiple items to their cart (AKA, large shopping hauls) are rewarded with extra savings.

If you spend $25 or more, you get free delivery.

If you spend $50 or more, you get 5 percent off + free delivery.

If you spend $75 or more, you get 10 percent off + free delivery.

It’s worth noting that a $3.99 delivery fee is added to all orders under $25. Customers can return Amazon Haul purchases free of charge, but only if they exceed $3.00 and are sent back within 15 days of delivery. As with Prime, Amazon Haul returns can be dropped off at Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, UPS, Kohl’s, or Staples.

One caveat: Your items might not arrive for two weeks.

There is one major disadvantage to shopping on Amazon Haul, and that’s the platform’s lengthy delivery times. For Prime members accustomed to two-day delivery, a wait time of 14 days might seem unfeasible. However, it appears shoppers aren’t turned off by the two-week delivery. CNBC reports that Amazon Haul sold out of a sizable percentage of its inventory during Black Friday.

In his interview with CNBC, Saunders said it also isn’t surprising that Amazon Haul is finding success in this business model, considering Temu’s rise in popularity in recent years.

"It's not just about combating Temu," said Saunders. "It's also about looking at the opportunity in that lower-price part of the market, which has been very fast-growing across the whole retail spectrum over the past couple of years."