Alex Trebek's Daughter Just Shared a Rare Photo of Him With All His Kids

In honor of Father's Day, the late host's oldest child shared sweet throwback photos.

By Allie Hogan
June 21, 2021
Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. While the country mourned the loss of the charming man who had appeared on their TV screens for decades, his family felt a deeper sense of grief. Now, they continue to celebrate him. On their first Father's Day without Alex, his oldest daughter, 55-year-old Nicky Trebek, shared a rare photo of him with all three of his children. Read on to see the picture and read Nicky's tribute to her departed dad.

Nicky shared a photo of Alex Trebek surrounded by his children.

On June 19, Nicky posted a picture to Instagram of Alex Trebek sitting in a chair with his children around him. The photo features 31-year-old Matthew Trebek, Nicky, and 28-year-old Emily Trebek. "Seems like a minute ago," Nicky captioned the family photo. Alex and his first wife, Elaine Trebek, adopted Nicky together. He then went on to have Matthew and Emily with his second wife, Jean Trebek.

Nicky also shared other throwback photos of her dad.

Following Nicky's first post of Alex and his children, she shared two more throwback photos of her father. The first picture featured Nicky and Alex looking lovingly at each other. For the caption, Nicky wrote, "I will miss you forever. … The world is not the same without you, but you sure left the most beautiful mark!" The final photo Nicky shared showed Alex feeding a musk ox. "He really loved this mammal," she wrote.

For Father's Day last year, Alex's kids shared what they admired most about him.

In honor of Father's Day last year, Jean Trebek shared the children's musings on their father. "For Father's Day, I wrote an article dedicated to Alex and our family … and I can't help but think that our little family was meant to be!" she wrote on Instagram.

When asked what they admired about their father, Matthew said, "His persistence when it comes to solving challenges." Emily answered, "His determination … When he has his mind set on something, nothing will change it!" Finally, Nicky added that she admired "his generosity to everyone and his humility about it. I personally experienced him writing hundreds of thousands of thank-you notes while he battled for his life. It's truly astounding. I honestly can't even put it into words."

And Jean reflected on her family with Alex.

Jean and Alex Trebek
Shutterstock

In her article, Jean shared some insight into her family with Alex. "The stars all were aligned to bring together such unique personalities which deeply support and respect each other," she wrote. "What's interesting for me to witness is that they each have had their own unique experiences with Alex, and that really reflects back different perspectives on the man I married."

She added that she's so happy that the children are all so close. "When we're together, I feel such joy," she continued. "It really pleases me that Matthew, Emily, and Nicky have become such great friends and close siblings."

Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel.
