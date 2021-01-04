Americans were heartbroken when Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in Nov. 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, another tough moment is here: the final Jeopardy! episodes featuring Trebek. The five installments, which will air between Monday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 8, were filmed at the end of October, only 11 days after Trebek underwent intestinal surgery and just 10 days before he died on Nov. 8.

Monday's episode will feature an emotional speech from Trebek.

During an appearance on the Today show, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards noted that Trebek sometimes commented briefly on news in the world or on the status of the game during his monologue. But in one of his last episodes, which airs on Jan. 4, he just so happened to share a more involved statement. "He comes out and gives this absolutely amazing speech about the tough times that we're in, and the importance of us as a country, as a community, humanity, coming together and being there for each other," Richards explained.

"We had chills," he added of the "very special" speech. "We were so moved that we had to applaud."

The Friday episode will include a tribute.

Richards said that the final episode, which will air Friday, will be a normal episode of gameplay, but will be followed by a tribute to Trebek at the end. According to the New York Post, Sony Pictures Television described the moment as "a special tribute to the life and work of the man who captained America's Favorite Quiz Show with skill, style, and sophistication for 36+ years."

New episodes will continue the following week.

After Trebek's final episodes air, the show will continue on, without taking a break, the following week. Starting on Monday, Jan. 11, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will fill in as host, with a series of other guest hosts following until a permanent host is chosen.

There are already some front-runners for the next Jeopardy! host.

When Richards was asked on the Today show if Trebek ever said who he wanted as his replacement, the producer responded, "He had mentioned a couple of names, but he wanted to stay out of that. He knew that we would do a good job looking for people and that we would find someone." Richards continued, "No one's going to replace him and he knew that. As humble as he was, he knew that there was no chance of that. Someone smart and credible and that loves the show, that's what he wanted."

As of now, Jennings is one obvious front-runner, and he previously (prior to Trebek's death) called the gig "a dream job." Fans have also petitioned for Star Trek actor and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton to take over for Trebek. Burton saw the petition and gave a shoutout to his fans on Twitter, and he doesn't sound against the idea.

Other names that have circulated are George Stephanopoulos, Anderson Cooper, and Betty White. That last one's more of a joke, though. Trebek once mentioned White as being a good pick. "I joke with the audience all the time and I say, 'Betty White,' because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier," Trebek told Good Morning America in July of the 98-year-old comedian. "Betty and I have been friends for a long, long time."

