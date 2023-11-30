Why Al Pacino's 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Says She'll Never Marry Him

Earlier this year, Al Pacino welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior. But, don't expect the couple to tie the knot anytime soon—or ever. Alfallah was recently stopped by TMZ and asked if she was still in a relationship with the actor and whether or not they plan to get married. While the 29-year-old confirmed that they're together, she also shared why they won't be walking down the aisle.

First, TMZ asked Alfallah, a movie producer, if she and Pacino were "still going strong" after working out a child custody agreement. "Al?" Alfallah responded. "Al Pacino? I love him." She was then asked if she saw herself marrying Pacino, to which she responded, "I don't think so. I'm not a marrying type." Asked to clarify, she said, "I'm not in the mood to get married." TMZ then asked if she and Pacino are going to spend the holidays together, and she said that they are.

Alfallah and Pacino welcomed their son, Roman Pacino, in June. After Pacino's representative confirmed that he would be welcoming a child with Alfallah, a source told People, "Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited. Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al's life." But, in May, TMZ reported that the pregnancy news was a surprise to Pacino, who didn't plan on having another child. Showbiz411 reported that a source said, "She knew Al didn't didn't want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it's a mess." Alfallah and Pacino were first reported to be dating in April 2022.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Pacino commented on the pregnancy news himself when stopped by a paparazzi in June, prior to Roman's birth. "It's very special," he said of welcoming a new baby in a video published by the Daily Mail. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.'"

In October, Entertainment Tonight reported that Pacino and Alfallah had settled their child custody and child support agreement. Pacino's publicist told ET that despite Alfallah filing for full physical custody of Roman, she and Pacino were still in a relationship. "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are together," the rep said.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Pacino agreed to pay Alfallah $110,000 upfront followed by $30,000 a month in child support. Up to $90,000 in additional support could be paid at the end of the year depending on Pacino's income. The Godfather actor will also be responsible for Roman's medical expenses and will put $15,000 per year into a fund for his education. Alfallah was granted primary physical custody with visitation for Pacino.

Roman is Alfallah's first child and Pacino's fourth. He has a 34-year-old daughter, Julie Pacino, with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia Pacino, with actor Beverly D'Angelo. The Oscar-winning star has never been married.

