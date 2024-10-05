5 Simple Changes to Make Your Wardrobe Look Instantly More Expensive

Style influencer Amanda Weldon has great advice for anyone who wants to update their wardrobe without spending tons of money. “It's about making the most of what you already own, ensuring that your wardrobe appears more luxurious than the price tag may suggest,” she says. “Often we think that expensive looking outfits require a hefty budget, but that's not always the case. Honestly, it's not the case. Achieving a chic, sophisticated, and polished look is way easier than you may think.” Here are Weldon’s top tips for making your outfits look more expensive.

RELATED: How to Personalize Your Wardrobe.

Basic Button-Down Shirt Copyright @Amanda Weldon/YouTube Investing in basic items that can be dressed up is key to looking stylish on a budget. “The secret of a timeless wardrobe lies in selecting those investment pieces that you're truly going to love for years,” Weldon says, recommending a good quality simple white button-down shirt. “You can dress it up, you can dress it down, layer it, wear it, oversized, relaxed. For a chic look, it is also perfect for transitioning from work to evening, but when you have a contemporary accent, it's all about balancing them with timeless pieces.”

Wear a Belt Copyright @Amanda Weldon/YouTube A good quality belt will instantly elevate your look. “A sleek and timeless belt is your secret weapon, and it's about finding that balance between casual and carefully curated,” Weldon says. Adding a belt to everyday jeans or cinching a dress or a blazer can elevate your outfit instantly and despite sometimes their boring reputation belts can work wonders. They're not just functional, they're fashionable, and the best part, people may actually think that you've invested a lot more in your outfit than you actually have. I also like to think just like sunglasses, that belts are the gateway to luxury.”

Monochromatic Outfit Copyright @Amanda Weldon/YouTube Dressing in single colors looks wealthy, Weldon says. “ It's a strategic way of creating a cohesive and luxurious look. Royals as well as the famous often embrace monochromatic dressing, conveying wealth and power and the absence of color breaks or logos. It just takes the eye to the full outfit without interruption that creates the impression of strength and height. So whether you're in an all-white ensemble or varying shades of a neutral color, dressing in a monochrome is a low effort and a super high impact strategy to make your outfit look more expensive instantly.” RELATED: 10 Ways to Add Bold Patterns to Your Wardrobe.

A Well-Tailored Coat Copyright @Amanda Weldon/YouTube Weldon is passionate about how good a nice coat looks and feels. “A well-tailored coat in a flattering shade can elevate the simplest outfits,” she says. “I've noticed the difference between my winter coat confidence when I put it on, versus just throwing on my dog-walking coat. I immediately feel more confident and just good about my outfit altogether. And do your best to not overlook the power of the blazer, either. Adding a blazer to casual attire like a hoodie or denim, or pairing an oversized blazer with a silk dress for date night. I just love that look so much.”