See Young Josh From "Big" Now at 47

When David Moscow delivered the line, "I wish I were big," in 1988, he became a part of movie history forever. Moscow played young Josh—the kid version of Tom Hanks' character before his magical wish is granted—in Big, the beloved coming-of-age comedy. "The best line in the movie is 'I wish I were big,'" Moscow told Today in 2018. "I had the best line in the film."

Moscow was just a kid when he shared the role with Hanks, but now, he's 47—15 years older than the film's star was when the movie came out. Following his child star days, Moscow continued acting, and he's also worked as a producer, director, and the host of a travel and food show. Read on to find out more about his life today.

READ THIS NEXT: See Young Forrest From Forrest Gump Now at 37.

He kept acting into adulthood.

Big was Moscow's first movie role, and he continued acting for years to come. In 1992, he starred in Newsies, and as an adult he went on to play roles in 2001's Riding in Cars with Boys and 2003's Honey. He still acts onscreen today, but not quite as frequently as he once did. His most recent film role was in 2018's One Last Night.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He's also a producer and director.

Moscow has produced and directed both theater and film. In 2006, he directed a movie titled Desolation. The actor also co-produced Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical In the Heights. He was connected with composer Miranda through a friend of his father.

"I went around town and knocked on doors to raise money," Moscow told Yahoo! of producing the play. "There was something really cool about helping a creative person, giving comments, helping them, and not having to be onstage. So it sort of snowballed into a producing career."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He hosts a food show.

Moscow hosts and produces From Scratch, a travel and cooking show in which he visits chefs and sources the ingredients for their recipes from the people who produce them.

"I go around the world and and meet with food producers, and we harvest and grow and fish and hunt," he told Yahoo! in 2021. "And then I take it to a chef and we make a meal from it. It's a blast."

Moscow is releasing a book related to the series, also titled From Scratch, which he co-wrote with his father, Jon Moscow.

"My dad and I are very excited to share with you our upcoming book From Scratch, Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing and Foraging on a Fragile Planet," Moscow wrote on Instagram in May. "As many of you already know, I have spent the better part of the last four years traveling around the world in an attempt to reconnect with the food that sustains our lives. The result is this travel journal."

He's a husband and father.

Before marrying his wife, Moscow was in a relationship with a major star: He was engaged to Kerry Washington in the '00s, but they broke up in 2007.

Now, Moscow has been married to Karen Riotoc since 2014. The couple have a son and recently welcomed a new baby in June 2022.

"Maddie and the Moscows want to thank all our family and friends who helped us sleep, fed us, prepped us for baby 2, and spent time with Harrison this first week," Moscow wrote in a recent Instagram post. "We made it, on to week two!"

READ THIS NEXT: The Worst Tom Hanks Movie of All Time, According to Critics.