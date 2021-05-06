Culture

The Worst Jack Nicholson Movie of All Time, According to Critics

These films featuring the acclaimed actor earned the worst reviews of his career.

By Richard Evans
May 6, 2021
Avatar
By Richard Evans
May 6, 2021

While he hasn't appeared in a movie in over 10 years, Jack Nicholson's six-decade-plus career has made him one of the most famous and acclaimed actors of all time. His performances in films like Chinatown, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, and Terms of Endearment earned him awards and adulation that has lingered long after he last graced our screens. But surely his film choices can't all be good. So, what are the worst Jack Nicholson movies of all time?

To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes to see how critics have scored every Jack Nicholson film. We sorted by their ratings and headed to the bottom, opting to include any films that earned 65 percent approval or less. Read on to find out which of the movies Nicholson starred in—from ones made before he was famous to his most recent releases—earned him the worst reviews of his career. And for another Best Actor winner's film flops, check out The Worst Anthony Hopkins Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

17
The Two Jakes (1990)

jack nicholson in the two jakes
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65 percent

16
Wolf (1994)

jack nicholson in wolf
Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent

15
Blood and Wine (1996)

jack nicholson in blood and wine
20th Century Fox / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent

14
Studs Lonigan (1960)

jack nicholson in studs lonigan
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent

13
Ironweed (1987)

jack nicholson in ironweed
TriStar Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent

12
Mars Attacks! (1996)

jack nicholson in mars attacks
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

11
Hoffa (1992)

jack nicholson in hoffa
20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

10
Heartburn (1986)

jack nicholson in heartburn
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent

And for more movie mistakes featuring Nicholson's co-star, find out The Worst Meryl Streep Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

9
The Last Tycoon (1976)

jack nicholson in the last tycoon
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent

8
Anger Management (2003)

jack nicholson in anger management
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent

7
The Bucket List (2007)

jack nicholson and morgan freeman in the bucket list
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent

And for another star with this film on their résumé, check out The Worst Morgan Freeman Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

6
The Terror (1963)

jack nicholson in the terror
Penteo Films S.L.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

5
How Do You Know (2010)

jack nicholson in how do you know
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31 percent

And for more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Hell's Angels on Wheels (1967)

jack nicholson in hell's angels on wheels
Castle Hill Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

3
The Evening Star (1996)

jack nicholson in the evening star
Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

And for more flawed follow-ups, discover The Worst Movie Sequels of All Time, According to Critics.

2
The Fortune (1975)

jack nicholson in the fortune
Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

1
Man Trouble (1992)

jack nicholson in man trouble
20th Century Fox / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7 percent

And for more of the worst films ever made, discover The Worst Movie That Came Out the Year You Graduated.

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • dr. fauci speaks on abc's this week, mother's day
    dr. fauci speaks on abc's this week, mother's day
    Health

    Fauci Says When We'll Be "Back to Normal"

    It could take longer than you think.

  • president biden wears a mask indoors
    president biden wears a mask indoors
    Health

    The Reason Biden Is Still Wearing a Mask Inside

    A COVID official has explained the president's decision.

  • Dr. Fauci on This Week on May 9
    Dr. Fauci on This Week on May 9
    Culture

    Fauci Thinks Indoor Masking Will Be Gone Soon

    "We do need to start being more liberal."

  • elon musk and his mom smiling on snl
    elon musk and his mom smiling on snl
    Culture

    See Maye Musk, Elon's Model Mom, on "SNL"

    The SpaceX founder's mother charmed the audience.

  • Young woman walking in department store at the mall, photographed from behind
    Young woman walking in department store at the mall, photographed from behind
    Culture

    Every Big Department Store Is Starting to Ban This

    It won't be long before it's gone for good.

  • octomom nadya suleman holding one of her children
    octomom nadya suleman holding one of her children
    Culture

    See What Octomom's Octuplets Look Like Now

    They're adorable times eight.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group