While he hasn't appeared in a movie in over 10 years, Jack Nicholson's six-decade-plus career has made him one of the most famous and acclaimed actors of all time. His performances in films like Chinatown, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, and Terms of Endearment earned him awards and adulation that has lingered long after he last graced our screens. But surely his film choices can't all be good. So, what are the worst Jack Nicholson movies of all time?

To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes to see how critics have scored every Jack Nicholson film. We sorted by their ratings and headed to the bottom, opting to include any films that earned 65 percent approval or less. Read on to find out which of the movies Nicholson starred in—from ones made before he was famous to his most recent releases—earned him the worst reviews of his career. And for another Best Actor winner's film flops, check out The Worst Anthony Hopkins Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

17 The Two Jakes (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65 percent

16 Wolf (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent

15 Blood and Wine (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent

14 Studs Lonigan (1960)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent

13 Ironweed (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent

12 Mars Attacks! (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

11 Hoffa (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

10 Heartburn (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent

9 The Last Tycoon (1976)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent

8 Anger Management (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent

7 The Bucket List (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent

6 The Terror (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

5 How Do You Know (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31 percent

4 Hell's Angels on Wheels (1967)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

3 The Evening Star (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

2 The Fortune (1975)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

1 Man Trouble (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7 percent

