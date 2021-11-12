No matter where you're headed, driving a car comes with a lot of responsibility. Countless mishaps and surprises can happen on the road, which is why it's important to remain alert—for your own safety, and for the safety of everyone around you. In 2020 alone, over 38,000 people died in car accidents, with 11 percent of those incidents involving speeding and 9 percent of them involving a driver under the influence, as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). But while everyone behaves differently behind the wheel, some drivers may have more in common with each other than they think. Research conducted by Insurify, a car insurance company, shows that certain zodiac signs have a higher rate of bad behavior that might qualify them as the worst drivers, astrologically speaking.

To be clear, astrology is not a science, and if you don't believe in this sort of thing, we understand. But here's how they arrived at this ranking. In the 2021 study, Insurify collected data from over 1.6 million drivers who were applying for car insurance. Applications showed drivers' history, vehicle type, location, and some personal information, in order to provide real-time insurance quotes.

The company then analyzed drivers' behaviors across four key points: speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and suspended licenses, all of which were recorded within the last seven years. These metrics were also categorized by the drivers' astrological signs. Additionally, the study detailed which drivers owned luxury vehicles, trucks, and how widespread the astrological signs were in each city. Using all this information, Insurify created a ranking of the worst drivers by zodiac signs. Wondering if your sign is considered the most reckless or the safest? Read on to find out.

RELATED: This Is the Least Desirable Zodiac Sign, Data Shows.

12 Leo

Insurify discovered that Leos are the safest zodiac sign on the road. They're not only big fans of luxury vehicles and trucks, but compared to other signs, this fire sign has the fewest speeding tickets, accidents, and suspended licenses. As natural leaders with a strong ego, it's no surprise that driving is another thing that Leos are the best at. In fact, Allure notes that in tarot, Leos are represented by the "strength" card. They won't let anyone hold them back—including bad drivers, apparently.

"Fearless optimists who refuse to accept failure, Leos will find their deep wells of courage grow as they mature," Allure says.

RELATED: This is the Deadliest Highway in Your State, Data Shows.

11 Pisces

While these drivers are considered close to the best out there, Pisces still have a record, with DUIs as their most common offense. This water sign also has a history with speeding tickets, as they come in seventh for most tickets. Pisces are known for their compassion and kindness, per Cosmopolitan, which can be good traits to have as a driver.

10 Aquarius

Tied with Pisces in this study, Insurify found that Aquariuses are very reliable behind the wheel, with few reckless driving behaviors. Aquarians—another water sign—are self-reliant, so staying alert on a busy road may be a priority for them.

"Though their natural intelligence, fair-mindedness, and (great) wit often wins them a wide circle of eclectic friends, ultimately Aquarius stands alone," Cosmopolitan says. "They will not compromise their ideals, morals or need for freedom and independence for anyone."

RELATED: This City Has the Most Car Accidents in the U.S.

9 Virgo

Despite how detail-oriented and organized they are, as InStyle notes, Virgos aren't necessarily perfect at everything—at least not driving. As the sign that is most likely to drive a truck, according to Insurify's study, this earth sign has the second most speeding tickets out of all other signs.

8 Gemini

Often mistaken as two-faced, a Gemini simply tends to live a busy life. This packed agenda could have an impact on their driving: Geminis were not only ranked as the fourth sign with the most suspended licenses, but also the third sign with the most speeding tickets. And even when they're not on the road, Geminis tend to move at a very fast pace.

"These hyperactive air signs have short attention spans and are most satisfied when they can move fluidly from one idea to the next," Allure says.

RELATED: This Is the Least Vaccinated Zodiac Sign, Data Shows.

7 Scorpio

Scorpios, who are tied with Gemini in this study, are passionate, loyal, and intelligent, per Cosmopolitan. But when it comes to their attitude on the road, this water sign is making some poor decisions. In fact, out of all the other zodiac signs, Scorpios have the second most DUIs.

6 Libra

As noted by Cosmopolitan, Libras aim to find "the fairest solution to any issue," since they hate "mess, chaos, disorder, and conflict." It's no surprise, then, that Insurify calls Libras the "middle-of-the-road" drivers, emphasizing that this sign doesn't leave a particularly good or bad impression on the insurance company. Because the air sign isn't known for many reckless driving behaviors, compared to the other zodiac signs, it gets an average ranking on the list.

5 Sagittarius

Coming in at spot number five, Sagittarians have quite a record of breaking rules on the road. Insurify found that they have the third-highest number of speeding tickets and suspended licenses out of all other signs. Aside from risky driving behavior, Sagittarians are free spirits who live their life on their edge, with a positive attitude.

"The fire sign is a direct, fiery, passionate force to be reckoned with, which is ideal for anyone who dreams of an adventurous, perhaps even globetrotting affair," InStyle says.

RELATED: This Is the Most Unreliable Car in the U.S., Owners Say.

4 Cancer

Cancers are known for being sensitive and highly protective of themselves, which isn't a bad thing, but they don't seem to have that gentle nature in a car, according to Insurify. Cancers were not only voted the most likely to have a suspended license, but they ranked number four for the most speeding tickets and the most accidents.

3 Taurus

Known for their focus and ambition, Allure says, Taureans are a force to be reckoned with. But despite how hard they work, this earth sign has been called out for poor behavior on the road. Tied with Cancer for third place in Insurify's study, Taurus is the second-highest sign with the most suspended licenses. Taurus is also the fourth sign for DUIs and the fifth sign for accidents.

RELATED: For more fun facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Capricorn

Similar to Taureans, Capricorns, another earth sign, want to "overcome whatever stand behind them and their long-term goals," as explained by Allure. Although they've achieved great success, Capricorns' driving skills may still need some work, according to Insurify. As the second-worst drivers on this list, Capricorns were voted the most likely to have a DUI on their record. Data also showed that they have the second most car accidents.

1 Aries

Aries are bold, impulsive, and overly optimistic. Even though they're dedicated to being the best, this fire sign is ranked as the worst driver out of all 12 zodiac signs. Along with being the third sign with the most accidents, Aries won two of Insurify's reckless driving superlatives: most likely to get a speeding ticket and most likely to have an accident on their record. Whether they're driving or not, Aries live their life in the fast lane.

"Uncomplicated and direct in their approach, they often get frustrated by exhaustive details and unnecessary nuances," Allure says. "They like things quick and dirty."

RELATED: 40 Mind-Blowing Facts About Your Zodiac Sign.