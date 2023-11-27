Entertainment

How William Kept Harry From Queen Elizabeth's Side Before Her Death, New Book Reveals

Harry has said he found out about his grandmother's death from a news report.

By Lia Beck
November 27, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Lia Beck
November 27, 2023

When Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, her grandson Prince Harry had already moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and started a new life with their children after stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family in January 2020. However, Harry and Markle were in the U.K. when the queen died, which should have made it easier for them to be with her when the time came. According to a new book about the royal family, it actually didn't help. Harry has previously claimed that he learned his grandmother had died from a news report, and the book claims that Harry's brother, Prince William, played a role in keeping Harry from the queen's side as she passed away.

RELATED: How Prince William Is Secretly Using the Press to Sabotage Harry, New Book Claims.

People published an excerpt of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie. Scobie writes that as Harry was trying to figure out how to get to Scotland, William was ignoring the messages he sent him.

According to the book, when the queen was on her deathbed, Charles called Harry and told his son to make his way to Scotland quickly and that he and Camilla were on their way. "William, whom Charles had just spoken to, was supposedly working on arranging travel," Scobie writes. "Harry sent a text message to his brother asking how he and Kate [Middleton] planned to get to Scotland and whether they could travel together. No response."

Middleton did not end up going to Scotland. According to Scobie, she chose to stay behind with her children. Charles reportedly told Harry to come without Meghan, because Kate wasn't going, either. "They just didn't want Meghan there," a former palace aide claimed.

William was reportedly going to head to Scotland on a flight with Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and Prince Andrew.

"Harry sent another text to his brother. Nothing. Though there were available seats on William's chartered Dassault Falcon private jet, which was leaving in less than an hour, Harry was left to fend for himself," the book reads. "William ignored him," a family source told Scobie. "He clearly didn't want to see his brother."

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2009
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

The book reports that tickets to Aberdeenshire, Scotland were selling out quickly due to the media trying to get to the location. So, Harry ended up chartering a plane for $37,000.

"When William and the others landed at 3:50 p.m. to discover the news that the Queen had passed away at 3:10 p.m., Harry still had no idea what was going on when his own plane finally took off at 5:35 p.m," the book claims. "And, as his phone service cut out after takeoff, he remained in the dark for the duration of his 70-minute flight." On the ground, Harry's team reportedly fought for the news of the queen's death to not be announced publicly until Harry was told, but Buckingham Palace released the information before Harry was told privately. He reportedly found out via a BBC News alert.

"Harry was crushed," a friend of Harry's told Scobie. "His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all."

Harry shared a similar account in his memoir, Spare. "When the plane started to descend I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: 'Call me when you get this,'" Harry wrote (via BBC). "I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King."

Soon after Elizabeth died, The Telegraph reported that Harry was told about his grandmother's passing only five minutes before the rest of the world. A spokesperson for Charles then said, as reported by the Daily Mail, "The public was only informed after every family member had been informed."

In his book, Scobie writes, "Palace 'sources' later briefed certain papers that Charles had personally shared the news with his younger son, but this was just a move to save face." The book goes on to say of Harry's experience, "He was glad to have had a private moment to say goodbye to his grandmother, but there was no point in sticking around."

Reportedly, William, Charles, and Camilla had already left Balmoral Castle for another nearby royal residence once Harry arrived. Scobie continues, "With no offer to return with William and the others in the morning (all of his texts, including a thoughtful message about the loss of their grandmother, continued to be ignored), Harry booked his own British Airways ticket on the first available departing flight."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA - August 3, 2014: The Dollar Tree location on Rochester Road in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Dollar Tree is a chain of discount stores that sells everything for $1 or less. There are currently over 4000 locations.
    Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA - August 3, 2014: The Dollar Tree location on Rochester Road in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Dollar Tree is a chain of discount stores that sells everything for $1 or less. There are currently over 4000 locations.
    Smarter Living

    FDA Says Dollar Tree Is Selling Recalled Food

    Be careful with what you're buying.

  • The exterior of a Rite Aid store and pharmacy
    The exterior of a Rite Aid store and pharmacy
    Smarter Living

    Rite Aid Closing Even More Stores—Here's Where

    They come after the chain's recent bankruptcy filing.

  • Ozempic's Top Competitor Is More Effective
    Ozempic's Top Competitor Is More Effective
    Wellness

    Ozempic's Top Competitor Is More Effective

    Mounjaro may have it beat.

  • Linda Evangelista at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards
    Linda Evangelista at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards
    Entertainment

    Linda Evangelista Is Not Interested in Dating

    The supermodel has a solid reason why.

  • Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Katherine Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast at Buckingham Palace in 2018
    Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Katherine Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast at Buckingham Palace in 2018
    Entertainment

    William Kept Harry From Queen's Deathbed

    According to a new book about the British royals.

  • close-up of a woman scanning the dictionary for the longest words in English
    close-up of a woman scanning the dictionary for the longest words in English
    Smarter Living

    The 13 Longest Words in the English Language

    Good luck trying to pronounce No. 2 on the list.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.