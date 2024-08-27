Skip to content
"Wheel of Fortune" New Season Changes Leaked Weeks Before Debut

It’s a new era for the hit game show.

Wheel of Fortune poster
Wheel of Fortune/ABC
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastAug 27, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Is more change on the horizon for Wheel of Fortune? On August 20 a new poster for the hit game show accidentally leaked some key new details for season 42, while fans are still dealing with the exit of beloved host Pat Sajak, 77. Ryan Seacrest, 48, and Vanna White, 67, will be co-hosting the long-time show, but some significant other changes have been made. Read on to find out what to expect.

A Snazzy New Puzzle Board

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest during a photo shoot for the new Wheel of Fortune poster.

Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram

The puzzle board appears to have had a major update, based on the promotional poster. The green puzzle board now has blue, gold, and white tiles surrounded by an oblong instead of a rectangle.

Fancy Stairs

Vanna White during a photo shoot for the new Wheel of Fortune poster.

Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram

The stairs leading up to the board have also been jazzed up. The new stairs are rounded at the ends and have a mirror-effect. Fancy!

The Fans Respond

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest during a photo shoot for the new Wheel of Fortune poster.

Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram

The reaction from fans is mixed. "It's certainly... interesting, to say the least," one commented on X. "I miss the old one with Pat nothing to me will replace the original host," another said. "I love it!" said a third. We get it, change is hard!

Ryan Seacrest Is Nervous

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Wheel of Fortune set.

Copyright @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Seacrest is understandably nervous about stepping into Sajak’s shoes. “My heart’s pounding,” he said on Instagram. “I’m so excited… You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept OK, but still very excited for the alarm to go off.” The fans loved it. “It’s like your first day of school, so excited!! We will miss Pat, but can’t wait to see your debut! 👏🏻🎬,” said one excited commenter.

When Can I Watch?

Ryan Seacrest on the Wheel of Fortune set.

Copyright @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Wheel of Fortune returns to television screens on September 9. Seacrest will also be hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC.

Fans: Don’t Panic!

Ryan Seacrest standing in front of a cardboard cut-out of Vanna White and Pat Sajak

Copyright @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Fans don’t have to worry about too many changes. “With this game show, it's such a success and has been for generations,” Seacrest told PEOPLE. “You don't mess with it, just don't mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘Good evening’ and let's play… I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show. I've been a fan. I grew up watching the show. and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Vanna’s Back!

Vanna White during a photo shoot for the new Wheel of Fortune poster.

Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Seacrest is thrilled White is returning to host with him. "We text recently and she's the most lovely person,” he told PEOPLE. “We've known each other for a long time, and I think we both feel excitement about all of this… And also, just to watch Pat and Vanna celebrate their final year together after 40-plus years co-hosting that show, it's history in the making.”

