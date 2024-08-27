"Wheel of Fortune" New Season Changes Leaked Weeks Before Debut

Is more change on the horizon for Wheel of Fortune? On August 20 a new poster for the hit game show accidentally leaked some key new details for season 42, while fans are still dealing with the exit of beloved host Pat Sajak, 77. Ryan Seacrest, 48, and Vanna White, 67, will be co-hosting the long-time show, but some significant other changes have been made. Read on to find out what to expect.

A Snazzy New Puzzle Board Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram The puzzle board appears to have had a major update, based on the promotional poster. The green puzzle board now has blue, gold, and white tiles surrounded by an oblong instead of a rectangle.

Fancy Stairs Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram The stairs leading up to the board have also been jazzed up. The new stairs are rounded at the ends and have a mirror-effect. Fancy!

The Fans Respond Copyright @wheeloffortune/Instagram The reaction from fans is mixed. "It's certainly... interesting, to say the least," one commented on X. "I miss the old one with Pat nothing to me will replace the original host," another said. "I love it!" said a third. We get it, change is hard!

Seacrest is understandably nervous about stepping into Sajak's shoes. "My heart's pounding," he said on Instagram. "I'm so excited… You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept OK, but still very excited for the alarm to go off." The fans loved it. "It's like your first day of school, so excited!! We will miss Pat, but can't wait to see your debut! 👏🏻🎬," said one excited commenter.

When Can I Watch? Copyright @ryanseacrest/Instagram Wheel of Fortune returns to television screens on September 9. Seacrest will also be hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC.

Fans: Don’t Panic! Copyright @ryanseacrest/Instagram Fans don’t have to worry about too many changes. “With this game show, it's such a success and has been for generations,” Seacrest told PEOPLE . “You don't mess with it, just don't mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘Good evening’ and let's play… I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show. I've been a fan. I grew up watching the show. and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak.”