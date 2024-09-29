If You're Over 60, Stop Wearing These Outdated Styles

Style influencer and YouTuber Annemarie, from My Over 50 Fashion Life , has great advice for anyone over 60 who wants to update their wardrobe but doesn’t know where to start. “I am passionate that women over 50 remain relevant by looking stylish over 50. I believe we all have value regardless of our age and aim to bring you that confidence through your outfits,” she says in her video. Here is what Annemarie says you should never wear after 60.

Trendy Jeans Shutterstock Annemarie in her video warns against buying trendy jeans that will soon look outdated. “Jeans are an item of clothing that will often be adapted to follow a fashion for a couple of years. So go for classic cut jeans, classic cut jean as much as possible,” she says. “I'm not talking about whether you go for a skinny, a straight, or a flare… That's not a two year trend. That's a longer term trend. Flares are going to be around for a while. Your skinny jeans were around for 10 years, weren't they? Your straights are going to be around, and so on.”

Slouchy Pants Shutterstock Annemarie in her video says to leave the slouchy, floor-dragging pants to the TikTok generation. “That's not going to be around for very long,” she says. “That's also not a look—might be current at the moment—but it's not a look that I'm wearing, I think. Okay, leave that one.”

Skinny Jeans With a Skinny Top Copyright @MyOver50FashionLife/YouTube Annemarie in her video recommends against wearing skinny jeans with a skinny top as it’s a dated look. “For a top, I've been making sure that it's a blouse that I can zhuzh out a bit and make looser over the top,” she says. “Or that I'm wearing a jacket or something over a skinny top underneath. the skinny, and skinny is just not 2023 at all. RELATED: How to Get Out of a Clothing Rut After 60.

Tunics Copyright @MyOver50FashionLife/YouTube Annemarie in her video is not a fan of tunics for the over-60s. “If I see somebody my age in a tunic, I just think you could do better. You don't have to be wearing a tunic just because you're in your 60s,” she says. “You don't have to be covering up your rear. You don't have to be covering up your thighs, you don't have to cover up your waist, you don't have to cover up anything like that. Wear something modern and flattering instead of a tunic.

Capri Pants Shutterstock Annemarie in her video acknowledges that fashion depends on location a lot of the time—but she still doesn’t approve of capris, even in warmer climates. “If it is not fashionable for your area, you may not want to be wearing capris that come to your midcalf, that type of capri, because they are quite frumpy,” she says. “They're cutting your leg off at the thickest point and often they're being worn with a tunic or they're being worn with a tight T-shirt.”



