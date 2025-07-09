4 Phrases You Should Never Say to a Pharmacist, Experts Say

Whether you’re picking up a new prescription or asking about over-the-counter relief, a visit to the pharmacy should be easy and helpful. But, it shouldn’t be a silent transaction.

“Our pharmacists didn’t go through eight years of college and pharmacy school just to not have us ask questions,” says Teri Dreher Frykenberg, RN, CCRN, BCPA, founder and CEO of Nurse Advocate Entrepreneur.

Your pharmacist wants you to ask questions, and clear communication is best. If you say vague or defiant phrases, you can potentially derail your care—or even put your health at risk. So, the next time you’re at the counter, here are four vague or misleading phrases you should never use and what to say instead.

1 “It’s just a vitamin.”

Many people think supplements are harmless, but some can interact dangerously with medications or affect test results. Even “natural” products like St. John’s Wort or high-dose vitamin D can cause serious side effects.

“Let the pharmacist know whether you’re on blood thinners, blood pressure medications, drugs for anxiety or depression, or have had cancer treatment to set your mind at ease,” says Frykenberg. “If the pharmacist has concerns, this gives them a chance to confirm with your doctor that the medication is appropriate.”

What to say instead: “Does this supplement interact with my prescriptions?”

2 “I stopped taking it—I felt better.”

Stopping a prescribed medication without talking to your doctor or pharmacist could cause your condition to worsen or come back stronger. Some meds require tapering or have rebound effects if stopped abruptly.

“As you can see, there are several courses of action, and the pharmacist can advise you on which is correct,” says Frykenberg.

What to say instead: “I felt better, so I paused the medication—what should I do now?”

3 “Can I just double up?”

“In general, if you miss a dose, take the missed dose as soon as you remember, then continue your regular schedule,” says Frykenberg. “However, this may depend on the medication you’re taking, and there may be instances in which doubling up is warranted, or you may need to skip the dose altogether.”

In some cases, taking two doses of certain medications at once can lead to overdosing or increased side effects. The right course of action depends on the drug’s half-life, timing, your health status, and other factors.

What to say instead: “I missed a dose—what’s the safest way to get back on track?”

4 “I’ll take whatever’s cheapest.”

Generic meds are often great options—but blindly picking based on price may not account for allergies, inactive ingredients, or dosage differences. Pharmacists can often work with your doctor to request cost-effective alternatives that match your needs.

“If the doctor has prescribed a brand-name drug, ask the pharmacist whether there is a generic alternative,” says Frykenberg. “There are also a number of drug discount cards and clubs out there, and the discounted price may be less than the copay.”

What to say instead: “Are there affordable alternatives that are still safe and effective for me?”