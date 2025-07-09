 Skip to content
Wellness

4 Phrases You Should Never Say to a Pharmacist, Experts Say

These can derail your care or even put your health at risk

Avatar for Faye Brennan
By
July 9, 2025
Avatar for Faye Brennan
By
July 9, 2025

Whether you’re picking up a new prescription or asking about over-the-counter relief, a visit to the pharmacy should be easy and helpful. But, it shouldn’t be a silent transaction.

“Our pharmacists didn’t go through eight years of college and pharmacy school just to not have us ask questions,” says Teri Dreher Frykenberg, RN, CCRN, BCPA, founder and CEO of Nurse Advocate Entrepreneur.

Your pharmacist wants you to ask questions, and clear communication is best. If you say vague or defiant phrases, you can potentially derail your care—or even put your health at risk. So, the next time you’re at the counter, here are four vague or misleading phrases you should never use and what to say instead.

RELATED: Pharmacist Says You Should Never Take These 3 Supplements

1
“It’s just a vitamin.”

Customer in pharmacy holding medicine bottle. Woman reading the label text about medical information or side effects in drug store. Patient shopping pills for migraine or flu. Vitamin or zinc tablets.
iStock

Many people think supplements are harmless, but some can interact dangerously with medications or affect test results. Even “natural” products like St. John’s Wort or high-dose vitamin D can cause serious side effects.

“Let the pharmacist know whether you’re on blood thinners, blood pressure medications, drugs for anxiety or depression, or have had cancer treatment to set your mind at ease,” says Frykenberg. “If the pharmacist has concerns, this gives them a chance to confirm with your doctor that the medication is appropriate.”

What to say instead: “Does this supplement interact with my prescriptions?”

2
“I stopped taking it—I felt better.”

Walgreen's Pharmacy prescription medicine drug counter pickup, Saugus Massachusetts USA, January 25, 2019
Shutterstock

Stopping a prescribed medication without talking to your doctor or pharmacist could cause your condition to worsen or come back stronger. Some meds require tapering or have rebound effects if stopped abruptly.

“As you can see, there are several courses of action, and the pharmacist can advise you on which is correct,” says Frykenberg.

What to say instead: “I felt better, so I paused the medication—what should I do now?”

RELATED: Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Take These 8 Supplements Over 60

3
“Can I just double up?”

Female pharmacist discusses prescription medication with senior customer at pharmacy
Shutterstock

“In general, if you miss a dose, take the missed dose as soon as you remember, then continue your regular schedule,” says Frykenberg. “However, this may depend on the medication you’re taking, and there may be instances in which doubling up is warranted, or you may need to skip the dose altogether.”

In some cases, taking two doses of certain medications at once can lead to overdosing or increased side effects. The right course of action depends on the drug’s half-life, timing, your health status, and other factors.

What to say instead: “I missed a dose—what’s the safest way to get back on track?”

RELATED: Doctors Discover the #1 Workout Routine to Burn Fat

4
“I’ll take whatever’s cheapest.”

iStock

Generic meds are often great options—but blindly picking based on price may not account for allergies, inactive ingredients, or dosage differences. Pharmacists can often work with your doctor to request cost-effective alternatives that match your needs.

“If the doctor has prescribed a brand-name drug, ask the pharmacist whether there is a generic alternative,” says Frykenberg. “There are also a number of drug discount cards and clubs out there, and the discounted price may be less than the copay.”

What to say instead: “Are there affordable alternatives that are still safe and effective for me?”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Faye Brennan
Faye is a content strategist and digital creator. Formally, she was the Chief Content Officer of Galvanized Brands, overseeing all editorial content. Read more
Latest News
  • an upset-looking young woman sitting on top of the toilet with her head in her hands
    an upset-looking young woman sitting on top of the toilet with her head in her hands
    Wellness

    Do You Have to Poop Every Day?

    What doctors really think about bowel habits.

  • 4 Phrases You Should Never Say to a Pharmacist
    4 Phrases You Should Never Say to a Pharmacist
    Wellness

    4 Phrases You Should Never Say to a Pharmacist

    These can derail your care or even put your health at risk

  • blurred image of a doctor in a mask and gloves holding a hantavirus blood test
    blurred image of a doctor in a mask and gloves holding a hantavirus blood test
    Wellness

    Researchers Warn Hantavirus Has "Pandemic Potential"

    Here's how to stay safe as cases increase.

  • Man Putting Shoes Into Tray For Airport Security Check
    Man Putting Shoes Into Tray For Airport Security Check
    Travel

    You Don't Have to Take Your Shoes Off at Airport Security

    The TSA announced a major change at airports.

  • woman looking at her receipt in the grocery store
    woman looking at her receipt in the grocery store
    Daily Living

    The Cheapest Grocery Store in Your State

    Hint: It's not Trader Joe's.

  • upset-looking man sitting up in bed at night
    upset-looking man sitting up in bed at night
    Wellness

    Hidden Nighttime Danger Can Lead to Heart Disease

    Scientists are warning you to turn off the lights.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life - Jokes, Relationships, Health, Lifestyle & Travel is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.