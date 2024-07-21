Unless you're staunchly opposed to pineapple as a pizza topping, you probably don't categorize it as particularly "controversial." But when it's turned upside down, this seemingly innocent fruit suddenly takes on a naughtier connotation. According to experts, there's a reason people use the upside-down pineapple as a secret symbol—and it might not be what you expect. Read on to learn more about its hidden meaning.

What does an upside-down pineapple mean?

The upside-down pineapple is used as a way for swingers to identify one another.

"The upside-down pineapple is kind of a wink to those in the swinging community, signaling openness to such encounters," explains Catherine Drysdale, sex and relationship coach and community manager for Flure Dating App.

What are swingers?

Swingers are couples who exchange partners with other couples. Swinging can also involve groups and singles, says Jessica O'Reilly, PhD, relationship expert and sexologist.

It's not just about the pleasure, either, experts say.

"Swinging is all about couples or singles engaging in sexual activities with others, but it's not just for fun—there's a huge emphasis on trust, open communication, and revitalizing relationships," Drysdale shares. "It's about exploring together in a way that's honest and respects the boundaries of all involved."

The Origin of the Upside-Down Pineapple

It's thought that the upside-down pineapple was first used at the grocery store.

"The story goes that back in the day—before apps and online communities—you could indicate that you were a swinger by turning a pineapple upside down in your shopping cart," O'Reilly says.

According to Emily Gay, certified sexuality educator and community manager for Flure, this practice goes back to the '90s.

But why pineapple? Why not another fruit, like a banana or apple?

Gay points out that pineapple has historically been regarded as a "sexual fruit, tied to seduction and claiming to make your sexual fluids sweeter."

O'Reilly adds that pineapples symbolize "hospitality and generosity" in some cultures, and are considered quite rare in others. Both make the pineapple a perfect symbol for this form of non-monogamy.

"Because swingers are among the minority, it serves as a good signal of falling outside the norm," O'Reilly notes.

Is the upside-down pineapple a common sight on cruise ships?

Upside-down pineapples aren't as common a sight in grocery carts these days. Instead, you're most likely to hear about or see an upside-down pineapple in action on cruise ships.

Whether or not you glimpse an upside-down pineapple will likely depend on the kind of cruise you're on, Gay says. However, you're likely to see it if you take a Desire Cruise, according to O'Reilly.

"You'll see pineapples on peoples' doors, clothing, and accessories. Because it's a mixed cruise (not everyone is into swinging—though all are open-minded and supportive), the pineapple signals that you might be open to flirtation or play," O'Reilly explains. "Obviously, it's not an open invitation, but simply an indication that you're open to connection and conversation."

On regular or "vanilla" cruises, O'Reilly says that swingers might wear a pineapple bathing suit to show that they're open to "more than conversation."

"However, not everyone knows about the pineapple symbol, so it's possible that someone might simply pick swim trunks with pineapples as a matter of aesthetic preference," she points out.

Does an upside-down pineapple always indicate swinging?

On a cruise or on dry land, an upside-down pineapple isn't always going to mean individuals or couples are open to swinging.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Let's be real, sometimes a pineapple is just a pineapple—especially in a social setting where it might just be part of the decor," Drysdale says.

It's also worth mentioning that swingers might use a right-side-up pineapple to carry the same meaning, but the upside-down version is more common.

"If they're wearing the pineapple upside-down, it's more likely a sign that they're a part of the community, as regular prints and designs tend to depict pineapples upright," O'Reilly explains.

What other symbols are used to indicate swinging?

The upside-down pineapple symbol isn't the only one that swingers use to communicate. Other signs include color-coded loofahs, flamingos, black rings on the right hand, and anklets on the right ankle.

At erotic-themed parties, attendees also use color-coded bracelets to "indicate their level of interest in playing/meeting others," O'Reilly adds.

"Red usually indicates that you're just there for a good time but don't want to play. Green indicates that you're open to play. And yellow indicates something in between," she says. "Of course, a green bracelet isn't an open invitation to all—it simply means that you may be open to it under the right circumstances."

Conclusion

Even if you're not interested in joining the swinging community, it's always interesting being clued in on secret codes and symbols.

But if you do ever see it in the wild, experts reiterate that the upside-down pineapple is not always a surefire sign of swingers. So if you are planning on exploring this lifestyle, you should still err on the side of caution.

"If you see someone displaying an upside-down pineapple, it's best to clarify directly if they are signaling involvement in the swinger community or simply appreciate pineapple-themed decor," Gay advises.

