Walmart Is Pulling This Product That Poses a "Risk of Head Injury"

Walmart sells millions of products to millions of shoppers every single day—so there's bound to be occasional issues along the way. But while most problems might be as simple as the quality not quite meeting your expectations, some items sold to consumers can actually be dangerous. This usually prompts a recall, which forces Walmart to remove the item from stores and notify shoppers who have already bought it. Now, the big-box retailer has pulled one product from its stores over a major safety issue. Read on to find out if you might have purchased this Walmart item that poses a "risk of head injury."

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart Is Under Fire For Allegedly Doing This to Customers.

Walmart has previously pulled products from stores over safety issues.

With millions of products in its inventory, Walmart is no stranger to recalls. In Feb. 2022, more than a thousand infant walkers sold exclusively at Walmart were recalled for falling to meet federal safety standards, posing both falling and entrapment hazards for children. And in May, the retailer issued a nationwide recall of several supplements sold on its official website by a third-party seller over "potential hidden drug ingredients."

On its website, Walmart says it is "committed to the health and safety" of its customers by providing safe products. "In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs," the retailer explains. Now, Walmart is applying that promise to a newly recalled product.

Another item sold at Walmart is being recalled.

Another Walmart product has just been cited for a potential hazard. On July 14, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey, had just issued a recall on more than 12,600 helmets. According to the CPSC, the recall specifically involves the manufacturer's Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets.

"The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk's signature is printed on the outside of the helmet," the agency noted, adding that the helmets also have a white warning label inside that lists the item number AGE2515STH-SIL in the top right corner.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The Tony Hawk helmets from Sakar were sold exclusively at Walmart stores across the nation and on the retailer's website from March 2022 to June 2022 for around $30, according to the recall announcement.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Officials warn that this product poses a "risk of head injury."

While there have been no reported injuries connected to these Sakar helmets so far, the CPSC said that the recalled helmets "do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements" of the agency's federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. "The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury," the CPSC warned.

Anyone who has a recalled helmet in their possession is instructed to immediately stop using it. They can also contact Sakar for instructions on returning the product in order to receive a $40 Walmart gift card as a refund. "Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for the gift card and to facilitate returns using prepaid postage packaging," the CPSC said, adding that, "Walmart will contact all known purchasers."

This is not the first time Sakar has recalled helmets sold at Walmart.

According to the CPSC, these Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets were also given out as replacement helmets for Sakar's Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets, which were recalled on March 24, 2022. The bluetooth helmets were also sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and through the retailer's website, but their initial sale date dates back all the way to July 2020.

The CPSC said that these helmets were recalled for not complying with the federal safety standards for bicycle helmets as well—meaning they also pose a "risk of head injury in a fall." When they were first recalled in March 2022, the Tony Hawk helmets were offered as a replacement, but the agency updated its previous recall notice on June 16 to note that the remedy for Sakar's bluetooth speaker helmets had been changed from "replace" to "refund."

"Sakar will contact consumers who received the replacement helmet as a remedy," the CPSC said in its July recall announcement for the Tony Hawk helmets.