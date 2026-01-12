5 Victoria’s Secret Scents Fans Desperately Want Brought Back

Fans are begging Victoria’s Secret to revive these iconic, nostalgia-filled scents.

When I was a kid and a tween, I would spend hours a week at my local mall. One of the hottest stores during the mid-1990s was undoubtedly Victoria’s Secret. Sure the undergarments modeled by top supermodels dubbed Angels were a draw, but so were the fragrance. In a Facebook post one influencer details the impact the mall store’s scents had on youth at the time. “I don’t know who needs to see this, but THIS photo just brought me back to a core memory I didn’t even know I tucked away. The old-school packaging of Victoria’s Secret body mists and lotions, ICONIC. Instantly transported me to the late ’90s and early 2000s,” Nelson Adrian shared in a Facebook post. “Those were the days when scents weren’t just scents, they were social currency. They were mood boosters, status symbols, and for some of us, the only thing getting us through the chaos of teenagehood,” he later on recalls. “I swear I can still smell the nostalgia.” What are some of the fragrances that he and other VS fans miss in a major way? Here 5 Victoria’s Secret scents fans desperately want back.

1 Pear Glacé

In the post, Adrian says he “can still vividly remember” how his mom had Pear Glacé in her drawer, like “treasures,” he says. “I’dd sneak a pump or two and smell like a fruity goddess for the rest of the day,” he continued, adding that it was “comfort, warmth, and the very essence of mom.”

2 Blissful Moment

Another favorite? Blissful Moment, which smelled like candy. “I still love Blissful Moment and miss its grape soda/blueberry Skittles scent. Sad it’s been discontinued,” Facebook user Sierra Mae commented on the post.

3 Vanilla Lace

Vanilla Lace “was the best VS scent of all time IMO,” one Redditor declares. “I thought so too. By the time I decided I wanted to wear it again, I could only find it for like 80 dollars on resellers sites. I wear Solinotes Vanille and I think it’s a good dupe,” another agrees.

4 Endless Love

Endless Love is another favorite of lifetimers. “It was sooooo good!” declares a shopper. “I’m going to continue to ask VS to bring the scent back,” another says.

5 Enchanted Apple

Enchanted Apple is a fruity scent that shoppers hope will make a comeback. “I pray they bring it back one day,” one says. “Oooh i forgot about this. My mom got this years ago, I smelled it and decided i wanted the whole house to smell like it so I used it like you would Febreeze and boy was my mom mad to come home to an almost empty bottle 🤣 the scent would evaporate and i kept respraying until she got home from work,” another added. ” I used to smother myself in the lotion and drench in the perfume. I tried looking for some spray or perfume on Mercari and was only able to find one spray and the seller was asking $98 for a used fragrance mist. Such a bummer! I really want this sent again!!” a third said.