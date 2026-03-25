Here's what parents *really* use.

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Figuring out what to add to my baby shower registry is one of the more stressful tasks I’ve completed in recent years. The options are endless and expensive, and for everything big and small—from silicone bibs to strollers—it feels necessary to complete hours of research. Otherwise, the soon-to-be-mom guilt sets in and I find myself second guessing every item I’ve selected.

But thanks to my job as a shopping editor, I had a bit of a leg up, being afforded the opportunity to test products and get insider info on all the best baby gear. Turns out, sometimes more expensive isn’t always better. And there are probably some key items you’re not thinking to add to your wishlist. For the full rundown, keep reading to learn about the 16 baby shower registry items you don’t think to add—but should.

1 A No-Fail Baby Carrier

A friend who has two kids told me that she tried all the big-name baby carriers and baby wraps, yet none of them checked all her boxes—until she got a WildBird carrier.

The brand’s Aerial Buckle Carrier (starting from $178) is appropriate for babies aged 2 to 24 months, is designed for infant front-facing carrying as well as back carrying, and comes in two sizes so parents will feel comfortable. Other features include specially designed lumbar support, padded straps, and an adjustable fit. The carrier also comes in 25 colors and patterns!

“I have picked up quite a few carriers for my first baby and this one really checked all the boxes,” shared one happy shopper. “One of the biggest pluses is the ability to put it on really easily on your own. I have another similar style carrier and while it will serve me well for other things, it’s very difficult to put on by myself. My kid prefers carrier naps throughout the day so I’ve used the Wildbird one many, many times and I’m in love. Plus it’s cute and stylish and makes me feel put together!”

And now, to make things even easier, WildBird has just debuted at Target, including the Target-exclusive color “Sugarbird” Aerial Carrier.

Another wildly popular baby carrier option is BabyBjörn’s Baby Carrier Harmony ($249.99), which is loved by parents for its ergonomic design. It features a pressure‑relieving waist belt, padded shoulder straps, and back support. It’s made with a soft, flexible fabric and 3D mesh to keep the wearer cool.

“I’ve tried a couple of different carriers and they all gave me back pain as my baby was getting heavier,” shared one happy mom. “I’m so glad I finally decided to go with this carrier, it’s super comfortable for both me and my baby and it will last for years and for our next babies. Highly recommend, definitely best carrier on the market and worth every penny!”

Another wrote in a review, “Our baby has severe acid reflux and was constantly crying, but the moment we placed them in this carrier, it was like magic—they instantly calmed down. It also makes moving around effortless, whether it’s walking, climbing stairs, or running errands, all while keeping the baby snug and content.”

The Harmony carrier is appropriate for newborns and toddlers up to the age of approximately three. It also comes in 12 lovely colors.

2 TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller

Travel strollers aren’t in short supply, but just because they’re lighter and more compact doesn’t mean you can take them on a plane without checking them. But what if we told you there’s a stroller that actually folds up into a carry-on piece of luggage?

The TernX Carry on Luggage Stroller ($699, but currently on sale for $599) was featured on Shark Tank for the fact that it fits in overhead airplane compartments, folds up in just seconds, and has a separate luggage compartment.

As for the lightweight stroller itself, it has independent front-wheel suspension, an ergonomic reclining seat with an expandable backrest for growing kids, an adjustable five-point harness, and a UPF 50+ extendable sun canopy.

“One less thing to carry as a parent is always a godsend, and being able to tote my son and his clothes with one device felt heaven-sent,” wrote parent Nena Farrell in a Wired review of the TernX stroller. “It was no problem to wheel this around the airport and San Francisco streets as a stroller, and as a suitcase onto a plane (which not all travel strollers can do!).”

3 WonderFold L Stroller Wagon

Baby shower registries tend to focus on what your new bundle of joy will need immediately, but don’t forget how quickly they grow up! Once you’ve chosen your stroller, you may also want to consider something like the WonderFold L Stroller Wagon ($799 for the two-seat model) for the toddler years.

“I have this wagon for me 3 and 5 year old and they love how the side completely unzips and then can get in and out. We have taken this to the zoo, aquarium, all over Chicago, and many more places. It’s such a smooth ride and so nice the wheels pop off for traveling and folding it down. Love this new design!” wrote one happy parent.

“Our 2 year old calls it her car and doesnt want to come out most of the time, its easy to manouver, and fairly easy for me to fold/unfold and put into the car or pull out on my own while 4 months pregnant!” shared another.

Here are some more features to know about the WonderFold:

Raised, reclining seats with a 5-point harness and sturdy frame for security

Collapsible design for quick everyday use

Side-entry door for easy in and out

Removable UPF 50+ canopy that slides side-to-side on adjustable rods for coverage at any angle

Multiple storage pockets and a rear basket

4 Melissa & Doug Toys

For playtime, you probably have big items on your registry, like a play gym and a jumper. But small toys are important, too, especially if you get them from the right place.

I’m a big fan of the brand Melissa & Doug, as their toys encourage open-ended, imaginative play and help build sensory, motor, and problem-solving skills. Moreover, many of their products are made from wood or fabric, so your house won’t be filled up with cheap, plastic toys.

One of Melissa & Doug’s most popular toys for newborns is K’s Kids Flip Fish Baby Toy ($27). The bright colors, bold patterns, crinkling scales, and squeaker tail stimulate sensory experiences, and (bonus for parents!) the surface is machine-washable.

For fans of the uber-popular YouTube educator Ms. Rachel, the brand has a new collaboration with her on toys that develop important skills, including memory retention, phonics, speech-building, purposeful problem-solving, and more.

5 Tiny Land Wooden Baby Walker

Here’s another toy that’s not made of plastic and helps little ones with their fine and gross motor skills, as well as their balance and coordination. Tiny Land’s Wooden Baby Walker (on sale for $89.99) is the perfect aid for your child’s first steps, as you can control the wheel speed and adjust the resistance.

The walker does double duty as a toy, too, thanks to its various knobs and gears. Plus, the wood design and subtle colors won’t be an eyesore in your living room.

“My 11 month old granddaughter immediately took to it. Marched all around the house and knew exactly how to use it. She is not walking on her own yet, but cruises everywhere. She also really loves all the activities and how loud the wooden blocks sound on the base! A big hit!” wrote one satisfied grandparent.

6 woom WOW Balance Bike

Many parents don’t realize that their babies can start using a balance bike as early as nine months old—at least if you have the woom WOW Balance Bike ($199), which can be used until 36 months.

“Unlike training wheels, which can limit coordination, the woom WOW helps toddlers develop balance and confidence from the first ride,” the company explains to Best Life in an email. “With a lightweight self-balancing frame, smooth-glide tires, rounded edges and toddler-specific geometry, the bike is designed for safety, durability and fun.”

It’s available in three fun colors and constructed of 98 percent recycled composite material.

7 A Diaper Subscription

As any parent will tell you, you can never have enough diapers on hand. And to scratch one thing off your errand-running to-do list, subscribing to a diaper subscription is a lifesaver.

We’re fans of Hello Bello. Not only do their diapers come in fun, whimsical prints like Sleepy Sloths and Rice Rice Baby (sushi), but they offer 12-hour leak protection, wetness indicators and leak guards, and a fragrance- and paraben-free design.

Hello Bello’s $89.99/month subscription (which you can cancel at any time) gets you seven packs of diapers, four packs of plant-based wipes, and 15 percent off extra items. That said, you can also purchase one-off Hello Bello products through their website or from Walmart stores and online.

Another popular choice is Coterie’s diaper subscription, which starts at $95 a month. These diapers are well loved for their clean design. They’re made with 25 percent plant-based ingredients and have no added fragrance, lotions, latex, chlorine bleach, parabens, alcohol, phthalates, VOCs, optical brighteners, or pesticides. They are also dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic.

Additionally, Coterie diapers’ absorbent core holds over 16 ounces of liquid for up to 12 hours of leak protection.

8 Diaper Genie Platinum Pail

Yes, diaper pails are pretty mainstream, but Diaper Genie’s stylish and colorful Platinum Pails ($89.99) ensure that your nursery won’t look like it has a giant garbage can in it. Choose from lovely colors like sage green, glacial blue, stone gray, and lily white.

On the practical side, the Platinum Pail features special odor-locking clamps, a soft-closing lid, a foot pedal for hands-free operation, and a capacity of up to 47 newborn diapers.

“The Diaper Genie Platinum Pail in Sage Green has been a fantastic addition to our nursery. The stainless steel design feels sturdy and high-quality, and the color looks beautiful in the room—definitely more stylish than the older plastic models,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “It does an excellent job containing odors, even on the busiest diaper days. The Easy Roll refill system is so convenient, and the fact that one roll lasts up to five months is a huge money-saver. Emptying and replacing the bags is quick and mess-free.”

9 Coterie Skincare Essentials

Treat your baby to a luxurious set of skincare essentials with this lovely set from Coterie. For $120, you’ll receive the full-size hair and body wash, all-over moisturizer, and diaper/dry skin balm.

Like Coterie’s diapers, all the products are made without fragrance, essential oils, silicones, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin wax, lanolin, denatured alcohol, dyes or colorants, parabens, phthalates, phenoxyethanol, or animal products. They’re also dermatologist-tested and have the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

One reviewer whose son suffered from eczema shared, “The First Wash is genuinely tear-free and gentle, he used it during his shower and afterward his skin was so incredibly soft that I was honestly shocked. I then applied the cream, and the texture alone made his skin feel instantly smooth and hydrated. For the balm, I focused on the extra-dry patches, and it worked beautifully.”

10 BabyBuddha 2.0 Portable Breast Pump

Did you know that many insurance plans cover one free breast pump? Use this as an opportunity to test out two different brands and see which works best for you.

One rising star in the space is the BabyBuddha 2.0 Portable Breast Pump (on sale for $205 at the time of writing), which a company spokesperson tells us “offers new soft stimulation and classic ‘long pull’ modes with 21 comfort settings. Compact and portable, it features advanced suction technology for efficient milk expression and enhanced ergonomic comfort.”

“I’ve been using this pump for well over 2 weeks and love how small it is to take out in public but also the strength is perfect for me. I get great output as well, I highly recommend to someone who needs a decent amount of strength plus portability,” shared one mama.

“I Have tried all the pumps and I really mean all of them. Baby buddah has become my favorite. I get the best output and comfort is amazing with the silicone insert all over the plastic flange,” wrote another.

11 HoopDee Hoops Breast Milk Management Set

Some products make you think, “Why didn’t anyone create this sooner?” That’s how I felt when I learned about HoopDee Hoops, durable, bottle-friendly rings that track and organize your breast milk and baby formula based on CDC guidelines.

The $50 set (available on Amazon) includes six colored rings made of dishwasher-safe silicone, as well as 100 pre-sterilized, leak-proof, BPA-free milk storage bags. Simply download the free HoopDee App to monitor expiration, usage, and inventory, so you never waste a drop of precious milk.

12 Baby’s Brew Portable Bottle Warmer

By now, you’ve probably added your bottles and bottle warmer to your registry, but have you thought about how this will work on the go? Luckily, Baby’s Brew has. Their battery-powered, rechargeable Portable Bottle Warmer ($89) warms 8 ounces of milk in just three minutes (from room temperature to 98°F), which the company says is 67 percent faster and more powerful than competing warmers.

Additionally, this bottle warmer has an advanced sensor technology that warms milk evenly from top to bottom, and the real-time LED display lets you monitor the progress. And since the bottle attaches directly to the warmer, you don’t have to worry about even a drop of wasted milk or formula.

13 Chicco Fit3x ClearTex Ultra-Slim All-in-One Car Seat

Of course, you’ve added a car seat to your registry, but don’t forget that you might want to add a second one if your family has two cars or if you have a parent or nanny who will also be driving your baby.

After much research, I’ve decided to get one car seat that’s compatible with my stroller and another workhorse that’ll last for years to come. For the latter, Chicco’s Fit3x ClearTex Ultra-Slim All-in-One Car Seat is a great choice. It goes from rear-facing (5 to 40 pounds) to forward-facing (26.5 to 65 pounds) to a booster seat (40 to 100 pounds).

This is an amazing option if you’re having multiples or have more than one child, as its ultra-slim design means you can fit three across the backseat. It also features signature Chicco installation touchpoints, convenient cup folders, ClearTex fabrics (made with no flame-retardant chemicals), and a cozy infant insert. Plus, at $229.99, this is a much better value than a lot of competitors.

14 Plenty of PJs and Swaddles

Many new parents underestimate just how many onesies and PJs they’ll need (that is, if you don’t want to do laundry every single day). Be sure to add multiples for all age ranges up to 12 months, so you’ll be set for that entire first year.

I’m a big fan of the bamboo designs from House of Henry. The fabric is incredibly soft, breathable, appropriately stretchy, and hypoallergenic for even the most sensitive skin.

The popular Loveralls ($40.50) come in 27 colors and patterns, but, for me, the biggest selling point is that they feature convertible feet, convertible mittens, and a luxury zipper guard.

As for swaddles, I’m excited about this Bamboo Swaddle Sleep Sack ($60) from Swaddelini because it has a lot of unique features. These include the brand’s patented “hug technology” that mimics a parent’s embrace, a safe sleep design created with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and a bottom flap to make diaper changes a breeze. When your baby starts rolling, you can simply leave their arms out of the sack for a cozy, wearable blanket.

15 A Washable Area Rug

We don’t have to explain why a washable area rug is so important in a nursery, but it’s something expectant parents tend to omit from their registry. Luckily, Rugs Direct has a huge selection of kid-friendly washable rugs that will fit any nursery aesthetic. The rugs run the gamut from solid polka dot designs to sheep– and turtle-shaped rugs.

I personally chose this ivory Cotton Woods Pinecone Washable Rug for my baby boy’s room. It’s neutral enough for any gender or color scheme, but its scalloped pinecone shape adds a touch of whimsy.

16 Sleep Essentials for Mom and Dad

Don’t shy away from adding a few staples for yourself to your registry. We recommend focusing on sleep essentials, since getting your shut-eye becomes all the more important and coveted in the newborn months.

As a light sleeper, I’ve got my eyes on this soft mulberry silk Illo Sleep Companion ($40). Not only can it be used as a sleep mask, but it’s designed to do double duty as a neck pillow—meaning you can take a nap anywhere in the house!

I’m a big proponent of investing in sheets (after all, think how much time you spend in bed). I’m a hot sleeper normally, but post-pregnancy hormones are known to affect temperature regulation. Therefore, cooling sheets like these from Rest ($254 on sale for a queen set) or Breescape ($160 for a queen set) are must-haves.

I am also loving this Marshmalloo pillow (from $80), which feels like sleeping on a literal cloud and stays nice and cool all night. Bonus: Many moms say it does double duty as a breastfeeding pillow!