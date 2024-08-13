 Skip to content
Target Shopper in Awe of These 4 Affordable Products You Didn't Know You Need

One specific item is worth the trip alone.

By Ferozan Mast
August 13, 2024
By Ferozan Mast
August 13, 2024

Michelle M. is all of us—at least, all of us who live near a Target. "I don't know about you guys, but when I'm bored, sad, happy or mad, I go to Target," she says in her viral YouTube short. For many people, Target is our Breakfast At Tiffany's (albeit a little bit more affordable). We just want to walk around and look at all the lovely things we don't necessarily need, but want. Call it therapy. But what about the things you absolutely should get from Target? Michelle is an expert in all things beauty and makeup—let's see what her top Target finds are, and why they're so special.

1
e.l.f Concealer Sponge

e.l.f. Camo Concealer Sponge
Target

For $7 the e.l.f Concealer Sponge is a steal. "This is the best concealer sponge I've ever found, and it's from e.l.f," Michelle says, and the reviews on Target back her up. "Best sponge for concealer imo. You can scrunch it up to fit in small areas. Love it and it cleans up well," reads one customer review.

2
e.l.f Bite Size Eyeshadow

e.l.f. Bite Size Eyeshadow - I Love You A Latte
Target

"Another game changing product from e.l.f is their Bite Size Eyeshadows. They're literally only $3," says Michelle. Customers agree: "Absolutely adore these colors. Perfect neutrals and small compact size is great for travel. Have bought a few times now. I hope e.l.f doesn't discontinue these! Great shadows and great price tag," reads one review.

3
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser - Unscented
Target

This one is not a surprise—the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil ($19.59) is a cult product, one of the best cleansers out there, and fully deserving of all the hype. While not all Targets carry them in-store, you can order it on the website. "I'm obsessed with this Deep Cleansing Oil from DHC. It takes off all your makeup, even waterproof mascara," Michelle says.

4
Lumify Eye Drops

Lumify Eye Drops
Target

"If you want bright sparkling white eyes, trust me on this, go get the Lumify Eye Drops ($16.59). I use them every time before I film," Michelle says. "Phenomenal eyedrops! I've gone through 4 bottles already. These are the only eye drops that work for me. I use this every morning and it instantly makes me look so refreshed and pretty. Bright and clear eyes! I love this product. Will continue to buy this for as long as I live lol," reads a review from one enthusiastic customer.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
