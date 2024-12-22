Target Just Added 7 New Items That Shoppers Are Calling "Amazing"

Target shoppers rejoice—the Stanley cup craze is far from over and the beloved chain just released brand-new colors in time for the holidays. That’s not all that’s new from the store, which is offering fantastic prices on some new items that are sure to be snapped up quickly. Customers are already raving about some of the recent additions to Target’s inventory, with certain items proving to be must-haves. Here’s what’s available (for now!).

1. Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler - e.l.f Target The Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler - e.l.f is brand new and sure to fly off the shelves at $35.00. “I love the color and size of this Stanley Cup!! I got the color Honey Talks from the Stanley x Elf Collection and it’s amazing! I’ve had Stanley’s (all 40 oz) before but this one is the best color wise and functionality wise because it fits in cup holders easily, less weight, and more manageable!! This is a great find!!” a customer commented.

2. Bogg Bag Original Bullseye Tote Bag Target The Bogg Bag Original Bullseye Tote Bag will set you back $100, but customers say this tote is well worth it. “Love a Bogg bag and love Target! What an awesome collaboration! Such an amazing catch-all bag to use for road trips,” one customer said.

3. Hallmark Christmas Gift Wrap Snowflakes/Gingham Target The Hallmark 3ct 40 sq ft Each Christmas Gift Wrap Snowflakes/Gingham is absolutely gorgeous, and a great bargain at $10.00. “Add elegance and warmth to Christmas gifts with these gift wrap rolls in ivory, gold and black,” Target says. “Stylish wrapping paper rolls make it easy to prep for the season's festivities with three chic designs: black and ivory gingham, snowflake tiles on ivory, and white snowflakes on gold metalized paper.”

4. Stanley Water Bottle Keychain Christmas Tree Ornament The Stanley Water Bottle Keychain Christmas Tree Ornament is $10.00 and sure to thrill the Stanley-obsessives out there. "Well, isn't this the cutest, tiniest, Stanley cup you've ever seen? It is the perfect gift as it is, or as a package tie on, or for your Backpack, or Christmas Tree Ornament. We are using ours with 18" dolls! It is the perfect size for them and my Girls love styling their dolls holding their own Stanley Cups!" one customer commented.

5. Peanuts Holiday Gift Bag Set Target The Collections Etc Peanuts Holiday Gift Bag Set with 15 Gift Tags ($27.98) is perfect for anyone who loves the Peanuts gang. This brand-new product is only available online!

6. Oura Ring 4 Target The Oura Ring 4 ($349.00) is a must-have for anyone who loves a health and fitness tracker that wears like a ring instead of a watch. “Lovely and works great. Sizing is perfect. My stats are great. The app provides so much information even meditation and great articles to read all with the aim of living a healthy life. I love my Oura,” one happy customer commented.