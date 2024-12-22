Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Daily Living
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Target Just Added 7 New Items That Shoppers Are Calling "Amazing"

New Stanley cups are available!

Target sign on exterior of store
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastDec 22, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has over 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health and wellness sphere. She has worked as a ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target shoppers rejoice—the Stanley cup craze is far from over and the beloved chain just released brand-new colors in time for the holidays. That’s not all that’s new from the store, which is offering fantastic prices on some new items that are sure to be snapped up quickly. Customers are already raving about some of the recent additions to Target’s inventory, with certain items proving to be must-haves. Here’s what’s available (for now!).

RELATED: Target Has "Literal Ugg Dupes" for $120 Cheaper.

1. Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler - e.l.f

Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler - e.l.f

Target

The Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler - e.l.f is brand new and sure to fly off the shelves at $35.00. “I love the color and size of this Stanley Cup!! I got the color Honey Talks from the Stanley x Elf Collection and it’s amazing! I’ve had Stanley’s (all 40 oz) before but this one is the best color wise and functionality wise because it fits in cup holders easily, less weight, and more manageable!! This is a great find!!” a customer commented.

2. Bogg Bag Original Bullseye Tote Bag

Bogg Bag Original Bullseye Tote Bag

Target

The Bogg Bag Original Bullseye Tote Bag will set you back $100, but customers say this tote is well worth it. “Love a Bogg bag and love Target! What an awesome collaboration! Such an amazing catch-all bag to use for road trips,” one customer said.

3. Hallmark Christmas Gift Wrap Snowflakes/Gingham

Hallmark Christmas Gift Wrap Snowflakes/Gingham

Target

The Hallmark 3ct 40 sq ft Each Christmas Gift Wrap Snowflakes/Gingham is absolutely gorgeous, and a great bargain at $10.00. “Add elegance and warmth to Christmas gifts with these gift wrap rolls in ivory, gold and black,” Target says. “Stylish wrapping paper rolls make it easy to prep for the season's festivities with three chic designs: black and ivory gingham, snowflake tiles on ivory, and white snowflakes on gold metalized paper.”

4. Stanley Water Bottle Keychain Christmas Tree Ornament

The Stanley Water Bottle Keychain Christmas Tree Ornament is $10.00 and sure to thrill the Stanley-obsessives out there. “Well, isn't this the cutest, tiniest, Stanley cup you've ever seen? It is the perfect gift as it is, or as a package tie on, or for your Backpack, or Christmas Tree Ornament. We are using ours with 18" dolls! It is the perfect size for them and my Girls love styling their dolls holding their own Stanley Cups!” one customer commented.

RELATED: Target Just Announced Extended Christmas Store Hours.

5. Peanuts Holiday Gift Bag Set

Peanuts Holiday Gift Bag Set

Target

The Collections Etc Peanuts Holiday Gift Bag Set with 15 Gift Tags ($27.98) is perfect for anyone who loves the Peanuts gang. This brand-new product is only available online!

6. Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring 4

Target

The Oura Ring 4 ($349.00) is a must-have for anyone who loves a health and fitness tracker that wears like a ring instead of a watch. “Lovely and works great. Sizing is perfect. My stats are great. The app provides so much information even meditation and great articles to read all with the aim of living a healthy life. I love my Oura,” one happy customer commented.

7. Adult Embroidered Milkshake Swirl Cozy Crew Socks

Adult Embroidered Milkshake Swirl Cozy Crew Socks

Target

These Adult Embroidered Milkshake Swirl Cozy Crew Socks are just $5.00 and the perfect stocking filler. “We always love gifting our niece super fun and adorable socks so when I saw these blueberry smoothie ‘cup’ socks with the straw I knew we absolutely needed to get them. The little details make this set perfect as a Christmas gift like the included gift tag and the socks being wrapped around the straw for a swirl effect,” one customer said.

The Latest

Amazon Haul app on a phone

Amazon Secretly Launched a New Under-$20 Shop

house covered in snow with christmas decorations

Winter Storm Could Bring a White Christmas to These Regions

container store from outside

The Container Store Files for Bankruptcy

A Costco Wholesale storefront

Costco Shoppers Slam Popular Products

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.