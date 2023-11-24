Target Has a Secret Way for Shoppers to Save Big All Holiday Season

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target is many things to many people. It's a place to pick up groceries and shop for home essentials and clothes. It's also a place to wander the aisles with a Starbucks drink, searching for scented candles and holiday decorations. However, it'd be unwise to shop at Target frequently without a savings plan in mind (after all, who among us hasn't gone in for a roll of toilet paper and left having spent $150?). So, when we heard there was an easy way to get sale prices throughout the holiday season, we were all ears. Read on to learn how to cash in on this deal.

Target is offering an amazing price-match deal.

Sometimes, it's nice to get your holiday shopping done early. That way, as the season ramps up, you can kick back with a glass of champagne instead of waiting in lines to buy last-minute gifts. The only downside is that often, when you do this, a sale will happen afterward, and you'll feel like you missed out on savings.

Fortunately, Target has a policy that helps you avoid this. Per its website, you can request a price match if you purchase an item in-store or online starting Oct. 23, and the price goes lower at Target on or before Dec. 24.

The TikTok account @thesisterdeals shared the policy in a video and got a positive response.

"I recently did this! I purchased a bunch of clothes for my kids and a week or two later clothing was 30% off so they gave me a refund!" commented one person. "I did this a few years ago. I bought my niece a few gifts and a week later they were half the price. I ended up getting roughly $80 back," said another.

Others shared they had an easy experience working with Target on their refunds. "I just did this didn't take me long at all with the chat on app," said one person. "Use their online chat function!! SO much easier than calling," explained another.

Here's how to utilize the deal.

To cash in on this deal, you must provide a receipt for your item. The item's price must be listed and valid at the time of the match, so if you see a price drop on something you've bought recently, you'll want to act fast.

Even outside of the holiday season, Target has a generous price-match policy valid for 14 days after your purchase. They'll match the price of any identical item on Target.com, select online competitors, or a competitor's local print ad. All you need to do is bring your receipt and proof of the competing deal, and they'll adjust your payment to the lower price. You can do this at any checkout lane at the store. For purchases made at Target.com, call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 or use their chat feature.

Pay close attention to price drops on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While Target will likely drop the price on some items throughout November and December, you'll especially want to watch the prices on things you've already bought on sale days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The retailer has a whole week of deals planned from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25. "Top deals include up to 50% off tech, video games and must-have toys, up to 40% off thousands of items across apparel and accessories and more deals than ever across groceries and everyday essentials," reads a press release.

It'll also offer Cyber Monday savings on Nov. 26 and 27. Expect to find discounts on brands like Beats, Google, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Apple Airpods, Fisher-Price, FAO Schwartz, Nespresso, KitchenAid, Ninja, PlayStation, and more. There will be free returns within 90 days of your purchase.

Here are other ways to save.

In addition to its price match guarantee, Target outlined a few other ways to save this season. First, there's Target Circle, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers rotating Deals of the Day and rewards points. There's also the Target RedCard, which gives shoppers five percent off each purchase. Keep an eye out for promotion emails to ensure you're in the loop about potential savings.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

