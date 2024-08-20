Skip to content
Steve Harvey Hilariously Stumped by Marvel Stars on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Poor Steve didn’t have a clue.

Who are Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland? Don’t ask Steve Harvey! Despite his many years on TV as a seasoned comedian and host, Harvey, 67, is everyone’s baffled dad when it comes to teenage heartthrobs. On an August 6 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Harvey hilariously proved that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not his strong point, much to the delight of younger viewers. Here’s what happened.

RELATED: 11 Hilarious family feud Episodes!

Clay Aiken Vs Katharine McPhee

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/YouTube

This episode of Celebrity Family Feud saw Clay Aiken’s family battle Katharine McPhee’s family. The category which kicked the whole thing off was “Name a famous ‘Tom’ that a girl would love to go to the prom with.” So far, so straightforward, right?

Which Tom?

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/YouTube

Aiken’s 16-year-old son Parker answered with “Tom Hanks”. Amy Foster (David Foster’s daughter) said “Tom Brady”. McPhee’s team then said “Tom Cruise”. “Well, that’s the three I know,” Harvey said. He wasn’t kidding.

Middleston/Hiddleston Confusion

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/YouTube

When McPhee guessed “Tom Middleston,” and correcting her answer to, “Tom Hiddleston,” Harvey was confused. “Who is that?” he asked the audience. McPhee’s team explained Hiddleston was none other than Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who Is Tom Holland?

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/YouTube

“Hiddleston” was not on the board (justice for Loki!) so Aiken said “We’re gonna go with Tom Holland.” Harvey was baffled yet again. “Who is Tom Holland?” he asked. “He’s Spider-Man,” Aiken replied. “Listen, it was the 15-year-old (Parker) that came up with it, so don’t feel bad, Steve.”

Viewers React

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/YouTube

Holland is of course famous for playing Spider-Man and more recently, Nathan Drake in the first Uncharted movie. Viewers of the clip on YouTube found the whole thing understandably hilarious. “If they polled 100 school aged girls, Tom Holland would have been number one,” one commenter said. “I heard Tom and all I shouted was Tom Holland! Tom Hardy! Tom Hiddleston!” another commenter said. “They clearly did not ask teenage girls. If they had, Tom Hiddleston definitely would have been on there and Tom Hanks would not,” another commenter said.

The Toms That Made It

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/YouTube

Some viewers poked fun at the older Toms who did make it on the list: Tom Hanks, Tom Selleck, Tom Cruise, and Tom Brady. “My mom was glad to see Tom Selleck on the list,” one commenter said. “Um, Cruise 62, Selleck 79, Hanks 68, Brady 47. Only one closer to prom age than AARP is Holland at 28,” another quipped.

