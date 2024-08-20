Steve Harvey Hilariously Stumped by Marvel Stars on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Who are Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland? Don’t ask Steve Harvey! Despite his many years on TV as a seasoned comedian and host, Harvey, 67, is everyone’s baffled dad when it comes to teenage heartthrobs. On an August 6 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Harvey hilariously proved that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not his strong point, much to the delight of younger viewers. Here’s what happened.

Clay Aiken Vs Katharine McPhee ABC/YouTube This episode of Celebrity Family Feud saw Clay Aiken’s family battle Katharine McPhee’s family. The category which kicked the whole thing off was “Name a famous ‘Tom’ that a girl would love to go to the prom with.” So far, so straightforward, right?

Which Tom? ABC/YouTube Aiken’s 16-year-old son Parker answered with “Tom Hanks”. Amy Foster (David Foster’s daughter) said “Tom Brady”. McPhee’s team then said “Tom Cruise”. “Well, that’s the three I know,” Harvey said. He wasn’t kidding.

Middleston/Hiddleston Confusion ABC/YouTube When McPhee guessed “Tom Middleston,” and correcting her answer to, “Tom Hiddleston,” Harvey was confused. “Who is that?” he asked the audience. McPhee’s team explained Hiddleston was none other than Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who Is Tom Holland? ABC/YouTube “Hiddleston” was not on the board (justice for Loki!) so Aiken said “We’re gonna go with Tom Holland.” Harvey was baffled yet again. “Who is Tom Holland?” he asked. “He’s Spider-Man,” Aiken replied. “Listen, it was the 15-year-old (Parker) that came up with it, so don’t feel bad, Steve.”

Viewers React ABC/YouTube Holland is of course famous for playing Spider-Man and more recently, Nathan Drake in the first Uncharted movie. Viewers of the clip on YouTube found the whole thing understandably hilarious. “If they polled 100 school aged girls, Tom Holland would have been number one,” one commenter said. “I heard Tom and all I shouted was Tom Holland! Tom Hardy! Tom Hiddleston!” another commenter said. “They clearly did not ask teenage girls. If they had, Tom Hiddleston definitely would have been on there and Tom Hanks would not,” another commenter said.