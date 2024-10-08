People who live in certain states are currently in the thick of hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season this year. “With another active hurricane season approaching, NOAA’s commitment to keeping every American informed with life-saving information is unwavering,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, PhD, in a press release . “AI-enabled language translations and a new depiction of inland wind threats in the forecast cone are just two examples of the proactive steps our agency is taking to meet our mission of saving lives and protecting property.” So where are these extreme weather events most likely to happen? Here are the top 5 states most likely to be hit by a hurricane.

5. South Carolina Shutterstock According to 2022 statistics, South Carolina has seen 32 hurricanes. The most recent (apart from approaching Hurricane Milton), was Hurricane Debby in August. “Records show 286 tropical or formally tropical systems have impacted South Carolina so far, with 133 of those being a category one hurricane that tracked through parts of the state,” says WYFF News 4.

4. North Carolina Shutterstock North Carolina has experienced 58 hurricanes as of 2022, the most recent of course being Hurricane Helene, which caused devastation across parts of the state. "With a total of 1,500 troops now supplementing a robust on-the-ground effort – including more than 6,100 National Guardsmen and more than 7,000 Federal personnel – the Biden-Harris Administration is mobilizing all relevant resources to support families as they begin their road to rebuilding," the White House said in a statement on Sunday .

3. Louisiana Shutterstock Louisiana has experienced 63 hurricanes as of 2022. The latest was Hurricane Francine in September. "CoreLogic Hazard HQ Command Central estimated Hurricane Francine insured wind and storm surge losses to be up to $1.5 billion," the company told Fox Weather . "Losses include damage to buildings, contents, and business interruption for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural property. The vast majority of the modeled losses stem from damage in Louisiana with Mississippi and Alabama contributing slightly."

2. Texas Shutterstock Texas has seen 64 hurricanes, the most recent being Hurricane Beryl in July, which was downgraded to a tropical storm. “After landfall, Beryl continues to track north, and storm surge conditions continue along the Texas coastline,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann told KXAN Austin . “The onshore wind helps push water from the Gulf of Mexico farther inland and increasing the threat for flooding.”