9 Ways to Slim Down Without Giving Up Your Favorite Foods

If you’re stuck in an endless cycle of yo-yo dieting because it’s too hard to give up your favorite foods, good news—you really don’t have to give up the things you love just to lose weight. “The research shows that the more a person cuts out all the foods they think are bad for them, the more likely they are to engage in yoyo dieting,” Lisa Money, RDN, tells Prisma Health . “They may avoid a food for a certain period of time, but then when their body craves the food, they may end up binging on it.” By making a few judicious changes, you absolutely can have your cake (so to speak), and eat it, too. Here’s how.

1. Use Smaller Plates Shutterstock Using smaller plates encourages better portion control. “We’ve got a cohort of adults that have grown up with the message ‘you’ve got to finish what’s on your plate’, and we’re now telling that to children. That’s really unhelpful,” registered dietitian Dr Frankie Phillips tells The Telegraph . “It can then mean you’re not responding to hunger, you’re just responding to something by seeing that there’s food there and not wanting to waste it.”

2. Don’t Eliminate Food Groups Shutterstock Cutting out entire food groups may undermine your weight loss in the long run. “People will cut out all of their carbohydrates, but I remind them that having some of the resistant starch found in potatoes and bananas will actually work to your benefit in the long run for your gut health and keep you feeling more satisfied,” Money says. “And you’ll have more variety in your diet. I really encourage people to pay attention to the research.”

3. Create a Calorie Deficit Shutterstock Keep track of calories and make space within your calorie allowance for treats. “We’re all unique beings, and our bodies have different needs,” exercise physiologist and psychologist David Creel, PhD, tells the Cleveland Clinic . “But at the end of the day, the most basic concept of losing weight is that you need to achieve a calorie deficit.”

Building muscle will encourage fat burning even when you're at rest. "Physiologically speaking, if you want to vigorously pump blood to skeletal muscles and train the heart then you need to work hard. And the most optimal way to train for cardiovascular health is through intense resistance training sessions," certified personal trainer and weight loss specialist Aroosha Nekonam tells Woman & Home . "This idea, that you can speed up your metabolism, raise your heart rate and burn more calories by lifting weight is backed up by thousands of different studies. Look at it like this. In order to lift weights, you need to expend a lot of energy. That increase in energy will raise your metabolism for the next 24 to 48 hours, so you will continue to burn fat even after you've left the gym floor."

5. Fill Up On Fruits and Vegetables First Shutterstock Filling up on fruits and vegetables before any treats can help prevent overeating. “Fruits and veggies can be great complements to the foods you love,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Not only are they low in calories but they keep you feeling full and satisfied. So, when it comes to balancing your nutrition, always try to fill up on nutritious foods by starting with vegetables and fruits. Rather than eating your favorite candy on an empty stomach, eat a healthy meal first and save the candy for dessert.”

6. Set Realistic Goals Shutterstock Focus on actions rather than outcomes—like walking every day. “It can depend on your starting weight and your lifestyle, but these modest changes often lead to one to two pounds of weight loss per week,” Dr. Creel says. “Weight loss is likely to taper off over time, but if you pay attention to the non-scale victories — like better sleep, more energy and improved fitness — you’re less likely to get discouraged.”

7. Add Movement To Your Day Shutterstock Add exercise and movement to days when you know you will indulge. “Exercise comes with many health benefits that range from relieving stress and improving memory to helping you sleep better. But when it comes to weight management, the real bonus is the speeding up of your calorie burn,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Knowing that you’re burning a few extra calories allows you to enjoy a favorite food every now and then when you’re craving it.”

Studies show eating food in a certain order can help stabilize blood sugar. "If you eat a slice of white bread, your glucose levels rise," Dr Federica Amati, the author of Every Body Should Know This and the head nutritionist at the science and nutrition company ZOE, tells The Telegraph. "But if you eat fiber-rich fruit or veg before the bread, it will be a smaller rise."