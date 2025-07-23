 Skip to content
Pharmacist Says This One Side Effect Makes the Most People Quit Ozempic and Mounjaro

They may be game-changers for weight loss, but for some users, these meds come with a downside that's too hard to stomach.

July 23, 2025
July 23, 2025

Weight loss injections like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have revolutionized the obesity fight, helping millions of Americans shed stubborn pounds, lower their blood sugar, and reduce their risk of chronic illness. But for many, the promise of dramatic weight loss comes with a steep price: tough side effects.

Paul Curran, MPharm, a clinical pharmacist with Optimal You in the UK, says there is one nasty side effect, in particular, that is causing some to quit the meds entirely. However, by knowing how to manage the symptom, you or someone you know can keep taking these weight loss drugs safely and effectively to reap their benefits.

Why patients stop taking weight loss drugs

“The number one reason patients stop taking Wegovy or Mounjaro is gastrointestinal distress,” says Curran. “The nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation can be really intense, especially if a dose is increased too quickly.”

That’s because these medications—known as GLP-1 receptor agonists—mimic a hormone that helps regulate your appetite and blood sugar. But, they also slow digestion, which for some, leads to persistent nausea and other gastrointestinal (GI) issues.

In fact, as we’ve recently reported, a new report found that 25,000 Americans may have landed in the emergency room due to weight-loss drug complications related to GI complications.

Curran says one common explanation for this is because many new patients wish to rush through the titration schedule.

“Patients often want to jump to the higher dose to see faster results—but that’s when the side effects really kick in,” he explains. “These drugs are meant to be introduced slowly. Ultimately, it’s not a race. The goal is to help the body adapt.”

Beyond GI issues, Curran says other lesser-known side effects can also push people to give up early, including:

  • Fatigue and low energy (especially during the first few weeks)
  • Early satiety and bloating, even after small meals
  • Gallbladder issues, including gallstones due to rapid weight loss
  • Mood changes, such as anxiety or irritability
  • Hair thinning, likely from fast weight loss rather than the drug itself

How to minimize gastrointestinal issues

Luckily, there are some “simple changes” that Curran and other medical experts say can help alleviate these disadvantages of taking weight loss drugs.

“Eating smaller meals, staying hydrated, and avoiding fatty foods can make a big difference,” Curran says.

He also urges staying in regular communication with your doctor when taking these meds. “Don’t suffer in silence. Small tweaks can be the difference between quitting and staying the course.”

While no two bodies react the same, Paul notes that some patients tolerate Ozempic or Wegovy better than Mounjaro and vice versa, so it’s worth exploring both options under medical guidance. And if your symptoms persist, your doctor can determine if you need to lower your dosage or take a break.

“These medications are powerful, but they’re not magic,” Curran says. “The people who succeed are the ones who stick with the titration schedule, communicate with their doctor, and ride out the early bumps.”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

