7 Secrets Doctors Don’t Want You to Know

Is your doctor being honest with you? A survey showed some doctors don’t always believe honesty is the best policy when it comes to giving unpleasant news. "Doctors are trying to do the right thing, but patients have to speak up about their individual values and lifestyle needs," Dr. Dale Collins, director of The Center for Informed Choice at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, tells ABC News . "If you don't speak up, doctors will make assumptions based on their own experiences and perceptions of what you might want—and their approach may not be the best fit for you." Here are 7 secrets your doctor may not want you to know, according to experts.

1. Missing Things On Test Results nortonrsx/iStock Always ask for copies of test results to make sure nothing was overlooked. “Doctors often order medical tests, but they sometimes forget to look at the test results or they overlook suspicious details,” says Chris Gilbert, MD, PhD, via Psychology Today . “Always request a copy of all your reports, especially your blood test results and your radiology reports (plain X-Rays, CT scans, MRIs, etc.). Read the results yourself thoroughly and don’t be shy about asking your doctor questions if something seems abnormal. If you have any doubt, run the results by another doctor to make sure that all that is abnormal is attended to.”

2. Force Honesty Shutterstock If you want honesty from your doctor, tell them. "Don't assume your physician knows what you want," Dr. Lisa Iezzoni, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, tells ABC News. "There are some patients who don't want to know everything and would rather their doctor simply tell them what to do. Tell your doctor if you want her to be very frank and open with you, and if you want to play an active role in the decision making."

3. Mistakes With Treatment Shutterstock Doctors are human and make mistakes, so always double check medication. “Even the best doctor can make a mistake in treatment, prescribing the wrong medication or the wrong dose of the right medication,” says Dr. Gilbert. “This is especially true in hospitals. Check with your pharmacist that the medication prescribed by your doctor is for your condition and that the dose prescribed is appropriate, especially if you are just discharged from a hospital. If you have any doubt, don’t hesitate to give your physician a call or to get a second medical opinion.”

4. Women Are Gaslighted iStock Women’s issues are still not taken seriously a lot of the time. “There’s still this pervasive belief in the medical community that anytime a woman complains about her health, it’s either related to her hormones or all in her head,” says Stephanie Trentacoste McNally, MD, via Northwell Health . “And, unfortunately, these sorts of beliefs still carry on today. How often does a woman get angry, only to be asked if she’s about to get her period? How often does a perimenopausal woman go to her doctor’s office to complain about weight gain, only to be told that it’s related to hormones? Our hormones aren’t making us anxious or upset—these condescending attitudes are.” RELATED: Things You Shouldn't Do at a Doctor's Office.

5. Staff Turnover Is a Red Flag Shutterstock When it comes to facilities like nursing homes, high staff turnover is a bad sign.“Staffing and staff turnover is something folks should be looking for,” Sam Brooks , director of public policy for Washington, D.C.-based National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, tells U.S News & World Report. “The average turnover is 50%. However, there are facilities that do better. We see staff turnover as a barometer of job quality. And facilities with lower turnover also do better on most quality measures.”

6. Not Being Forthcoming Shutterstock Sometimes doctors won’t give you your full treatment options so always advocate for yourself. "I'm a big believer in reviewing information about your treatment decisions before your appointment," says Dr. Collins. This arms you with knowledge about your condition so you can have a more informed conversation about treatment.”

7. Burnt Out Doctors Shutterstock Many doctors are burnt out and overwhelmed with patients, which can lead to unprofessional behavior. It’s wise to be prepared when you come to your appointments. “Be aware that you only have 10 to 15 minutes with your physician (sometimes only 5 minutes) so be on time for your office visit,” says Dr. Gilbert. “Then, tell your physician in one sentence what you are coming in for (this should include when your new symptom started, how fast the symptom got worse and what other symptoms are associated with your malady). Also, come prepared with the names and doses of all the medications you are taking. If you have questions for the physician, write them down in advance of the appointment. Preparing thoroughly for each appointment will allow your doctor to be more efficient and consequently to relax, de-stress and take excellent care of you.”



